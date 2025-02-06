NAIROBI, Kenya /African Media Agency (AMA)/- Science for Africa Foundation is proud to announce that two Calestous Juma Science Leadership Fellowship fellows, Prof. Collen Masimirembwa and Prof. Moses Obimbo Madadi, have been named in the prestigious 100 Most Influential Africans of 2024 list by New African Magazine. The 100 Most Influential Africans list features leaders from various fields, including business, civil society, creatives, public office, sports, and opinion shapers.

Prof. Masimirembwa, who this week receives the prestigious global Pioneer Award in pharmacogenomics, at the Silicon Valley Precision Medicine World Conference Award and is to receive another award in March in Germany, the Humboldt Research Award, was recognised by the London-based pan-African publication for ‘laying the foundations for African genomic medicine.’

In his quest to establish a research ecosystem and centers of excellence across Africa, the Zimbabwean scientist founded the African Institute of Biomedical Science and Technology (AiBST) in 2002. His efforts have introduced and fostered a deeper understanding of African genomics and drug discovery, nurturing a generation of African scientists.

The Calestous Juma fellow's mission does not end here. With the support of Science for Africa Foundation, Prof. Masimirembwa is set to launch three centers of excellence in Zimbabwe, Kenya, and Nigeria. These centers will serve as hubs for cutting-edge research, training industry-focused scientists, and forging strategic partnerships with key stakeholders – an ambitious initiative meant to create a thriving R&D biotechnology industry in Africa, fostering innovation and self-reliance in drug development.

Furthermore, Prof. Masimirembwa will lead a prospective, multi-center clinical trial spanning several African countries. This groundbreaking study will investigate the effectiveness of pharmacogenetic testing in reducing adverse drug reactions and improving treatment efficacy specifically within African populations. This research is crucial for tailoring medical treatments to the unique genetic makeup of African individuals, ultimately leading to better healthcare outcomes.

Prof Moses Obimbo Madadi, a champion of women's health, was honoured for ‘his work investigating the relationship between HIV infection and preterm delivery.’ The distinguished Kenyan clinician-scientist is a passionate advocate for addressing postpartum hemorrhage (PPH), the leading cause of maternal mortality in Kenya.

In October 2024, he successfully organized the first-ever Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Awareness Run – a 10K race featuring triple Olympic gold medalist Faith Kipyegon, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary of Health, Debra Barasa, raising awareness and mobilising support for this critical issue.

Prof. Obimbo, who also serves as the Honorary Secretary of The Kenya Obstetrical and Gynaecological Society, envisions establishing a World Haemorrhage Day to galvanize global efforts to combat PPH. He is a vocal champion for women's health and continues to make significant strides in research, advocacy, data ecosystem and innovation.

As a Calestous Juma fellow, his research in this critical area has shed light on the complex interplay between HIV and pregnancy complications, contributing to advancements in prevention and treatment strategies.

“We are thrilled to see two Calestous Science Leadership Juma Fellows recognised for their outstanding contributions to science and medicine in Africa,” said Dr Evelyn Gitau, Chief Scientific Officer at the SFA Foundation.

“Their exemplary research in maternal health and genomic medicine is a testament to the power of investing in African talent and innovation,” she added.

The Calestous Juma Fellowship supports emerging leaders in science and technology who are committed to making a positive impact in Africa.

About the Calestous Juma Science Leadership Fellowship

Scientific progress is driven by leaders with an ambitious, creative vision for the future, a collaborative spirit, the desire and skills to inspire others, and the ability to advance and strengthen global health infrastructure beyond their own research. The Calestous Juma Science Leadership Fellowship, inspired by Dr. Calestous Juma, a pioneering firebrand in African science innovation, backs great scientists and emerging leaders based in countries across Africa. Individually, the fellows work on research projects that advance a wide range of priorities in global health. Collectively, they strive to strengthen the pan-African R&D ecosystem.

About the Science for Africa Foundation

The Science for Africa Foundation is a pan-African, non-profit, public charitable organisation created to support, strengthen, and promote science and innovation in Africa. It serves the African research ecosystem by designing, funding, and managing programmes that support excellent science and innovation, and that build and reinforce environments that are conducive for scientists to thrive and produce quality research that positively impacts development.