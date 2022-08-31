Doha-Qatar: Yedi, a new restaurant concept from celebrated Turkish chef Esat Akyldiz, has opened its doors at Le Royal Méridien Doha, the timelessly chic hotel located in the heart of Lusail. The restaurant takes food lovers in Qatar on an epicurean journey across the 7 regions of Anatolia, boasting an array of spectacular culinary delights.

Abiding by his motto; “have fun with new tastes and enjoy the experience,” Chef Esat designed the menu at Yedi to deliver the spirit of feel-good living and to offer tantalising street food from Anatolia’s seven regions, Marmara, the Aegean, the Mediterranean, Black Sea, Central Anatolia, Eastern Anatolia, and South-eastern Anatolia. All plates are crafted using local fresh ingredients and are thoughtfully prepared to give diners an authentic taste of Turkey’s rich food culture and exquisite flavours.

Yedi’s menu is a culinary sampler of the Anatolian region and its vast gourmet and street food offerings. The menu is comprised of Turkish mezzes, flatbreads (pide), pastas (manti and eriste), street food, charcoal grills, Anatolian main dishes, and desserts. Chef’s favorites include Kumru, a traditional sandwich from Izmir in the Aegean Sea Region made of a soft sesame coated bun, beef sujuk sausages, grilled kashkaval cheese and condiments. Adana Kebap, wild mushroom pide, and manti in two very distinct styles. Those with a sweet tooth will indulge in chef’s special Saffron Kunefe dessert, served with pistachio and vanilla ice cream.

Commenting on his new venture, Chef Esat Akyildiz, said: “I’m incredibly excited to open Yedi at Le Royal Méridien in Doha and to welcome food lovers from all around Qatar to savor unique Anatolian flavors and enjoy diverse tastes of Turkey. I invite everyone to join us as we explore the true breadth and depth of Turkish cuisine in a warm and elegant atmosphere.”

Gerrit Graf, General Manager of Le Royal Meridien Doha, said: “Chef Esat is bringing our curious and discerning guests an unprecedented trip to discover the cuisine and culture of Turkey. We are delighted to be the home for Yedi and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone.”

A distinguished chef, Esat’s career has taken him around the world. Departing from his hometown at the tender age of 15 to work in Izmir, a Turkish coastal town famous for its fish and seafood, he then attended the renowned Mengen Culinary Institute in Bolu, after which his career took off, taking him to top luxury hotels in Turkey, and on to leading world-famous kitchens in the Middle East and Central Asia.

During his career, he led culinary teams in high profile VIP events such as the G20 Future Investment Initiative and the OSCE Summit Gala Dinner, which was attended by 56 presidents and heads of state. In 2019, Chef Esat received the prestigious “Executive Chef of the Year Award” in Marriott’s Luxury Properties in the Middle East.

His recent restaurant at Le Royal Meridien Doha is exquisitely designed with an open kitchen concept and a vast dining area that can comfortably accommodate large groups and events. The sleek modern Ottoman-inspired decor is enhanced with embellished items such as tall iznik teapots, antique glass vases, and colourful mosaic lamps, all handpicked by Chef Esat from the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul and the local markets in other regions. Accents of Turkish blue in high-quality leather complement the neutral toned fabric upholstery and premium leather seats. Yedi also has a large terrace with easy access to Place Vendôme Mall.

The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Breakfast service is from 6:30 am – 10:30 am on weekdays and from 6:30 – 11:30 am on weekends. Lunch and dinner service is from 11:00am – 11:00pm.

