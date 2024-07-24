Dubai: Turkish Airlines, the airline that flies to more countries than any other, has revealed the details of its brand-new state-of-the-art Business Class suite at the Farnborough International Airshow 2024 in Hampshire, UK.

The new Crystal Business Class suite marks a new era for luxury air travel for business passengers and is the first from Turkish Airlines to feature an adjustable suite door and privacy panel for enhanced in-flight privacy. New seats feature a generous 23-inch seat width boasting increased footwell space with direct aisle access for all guests with every window suite possessing full visibility. In line with company’s “Flow” brand identity, new suites feature lighter and warmer colors, marble-style table and rose gold finishes.

The suite continues to provide the very best amenities Turkish Airlines is known for to elevate guest experience, including adjustable ambient and reading lights, universal and Type C power outlets, wireless charger, noise cancelling audio jack, adjustable mirror, closed stowage ergonomic seat cushion and a 22-inch IFE screen.

The airline’s new seats have been developed by its subsidiary, TCI Aircraft Interiors, to create a bespoke product unique to the airline and features elements with plush leathers and fabrics all sourced from Türkiye to emphasize flag carrier’s roots.

On the new Business class offerings of the company, Turkish Airlines Chairman of The Board and Executive Committee Prof. Ahmet Bolat stated: “Our new Crystal Business Class suite will add a new chapter for our long-haul luxury travel and will carry the airline into the future with a new level of comfort and privacy across our extensive global network. The specially created design will complement our award-winning in-flight dining options for us to keep providing an unparalleled experience above the clouds for our guests.”

The new seats, set to be featured on the carrier’s transcontinental flights, will be gradually installed on airline’s Airbus A350s on order, as well as planned to be retrofitted on its fleet of Boeing 777 aircraft.

Turkish Airlines has a two-story 300m² chalet area at the Farnborough International Airshow from 22-26 July 2024. The chalet showcases a selection of Turkish Airlines' in-flight products, as well as digital screens allowing guests to discover the flag carrier’s extensive global network.

