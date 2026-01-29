Germany is part of Europe’s leading markets, collectively generating over €241.5 billion in business travel spending in 2025.

United Arab Emirates – Tumodo, a leading business travel platform in the MENA region and India, is expanding into Germany to support its broader European growth strategy. Following its 2024-2025 launches in Saudi Arabia, India, and Kazakhstan, the company aims to capture up to 3% of Germany’s SME and mid-market corporate travel segment by 2029, establishing Germany as a key market for its expansion into the DACH region.

The company targets SMEs and upper mid-market companies with frequent international travel needs, particularly in the technology, consulting, professional services, and industrial sectors. Germany’s strong concentration of internationally active SME companies and growing dissatisfaction with legacy travel management models were key factors behind the market entry.

Tumodo has completed the setup of a local legal entity in Germany and is establishing partnerships with local suppliers, payment providers, and compliance partners. Initial operations will focus on Frankfurt and Berlin, with a German-speaking local team supporting clients on the ground.

“Germany is a strategic milestone for Tumodo and a key step in our European expansion. Our experience scaling in the GCC has taught us how to operate in high-expectation, highly regulated environments where reliability, service quality, and compliance are essential. Germany is a market that values exactly these fundamentals. By combining our technology-driven platform with strong local expertise, we aim to offer German companies a modern, transparent alternative to traditional travel management models,” said Robert Loeschke, Head of DACH at Tumodo.

The platform has been fully localised for the German market, including a German-language interface, compliant VAT handling and invoicing, local payment methods such as SEPA, and full alignment with GDPR and German accounting standards.

The expansion capitalises on Germany’s position as Europe’s business travel hub. Tumodo plans to use this as a launchpad for further growth across the EU, as business travel expenditure across Europe recovers and will reach €389.9 billion in 2026 and continues to grow strongly towards 2028, fuelled by increased cross‑border mobility and corporate event recovery.

Based in the UAE, Tumodo is an online B2B travel platform that assists businesses in optimising corporate travel. Tumodo offers cutting-edge AI algorithms, a user-friendly interface, and round-the-clock assistance, allowing customers to plan and organise their trip in minutes while saving up to 35% on associated costs.