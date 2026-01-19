DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Tribe, a Dubai-born wealth platform, launched this January in the UAE to make investment-grade real estate accessible to everyone. Regulated by VARA, and in association with the Dubai Land Department, Tribe combines the security of “Blue Chip” properties with simple technology, removing traditional barriers and aligning its success with investors.

It is the first platform designed to give retail investors the same wealth strategy, asset quality, and legal protection traditionally reserved for institutions. Investors can start building wealth with just AED 2,000 ($570 USD) through a fully digital platform that streamlines registration, property selection, and monitoring. The capped performance model ensures fair gains: 20% fee on the first 20% of appreciation, with all additional upside going entirely to investors.

Acting like a wealth manager, Tribe employs two core growth strategies: the STR Engine, which uses short-term rentals in tourist areas for high cash flow, and the Stability Engine, which focuses on "Blue Chip" residential properties in supply-constrained communities for long-term value preservation. Investors are offered only meticulously vetted properties with high return and growth potential.

Following VARA approval, Tribe will release its first curated properties, helping investors escape the rental trap and start building equity through the STR and Stability engines. Fees are structured to align incentives: low entry costs, zero exit fees on appreciated assets (with only a performance share taken), and minimal fees if assets do not appreciate.

“We built Tribe not just to sell properties, but to fix a system that has long favoured institutions over everyday investors,” says Gary Blowers, CEO. “Our mission is to give retail investors the same access, protection, and strategic advantage that was once reserved for institutional players, and in doing so, reshape the property market in Dubai and beyond.”

The platform also solves real estate's liquidity challenge with a 24/7 secondary market for selling shares anytime. Tenants benefit from a First Right of Refusal, helping them build equity and transition from renter to owner.

Historically, retail investors faced high barriers to entry and limited wealth-building opportunities, as access to Dubai's best property assets was mostly for institutional investors. Tribe bridges this gap, offering broader access to premium, investment-grade real estate, empowering more people to build long-term wealth through ownership.

For more information and to download the app, visit www.mytribe.ae.

About Tribe:

Tribe is a Dubai-born wealth platform on a mission to make investment-grade real estate accessible to all. Regulated by VARA, Tribe combines the security of “Blue Chip” properties with the ease and transparency of technology. By removing high entry barriers and aligning its success with investors, Tribe is redefining property ownership for a global audience.