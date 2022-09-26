Dubai, UAE – Toyota has announced the launch of the 2023 FJ Cruiser in the Middle East, together with a special ‘Final Edition’ grade to mark the iconic vehicle’s last year of production. With just 1,000 units available, the Final Edition comes with several unique features and gives off-road adventurers a unique opportunity to own a piece of motoring history. The FJ Cruiser is set to be discontinued in December 2022, after more than 15 years as one of the region’s most popular SUVs.

Inspired by almost half a century of tough off-road performance from the legendary FJ40 4×4 utility vehicle, the FJ Cruiser was developed as a capable SUV aimed specifically at drivers looking to push the limits. Launched in 2007, the model was hailed as an instant classic by customers and critics alike, particularly in the Middle East where it has gained an enthusiastic following among off-roaders.

The 2023 Final Edition adopts a single-tone select beige color for the exterior, upholstery, and center cluster trim, creating a distinctive sense of modernity. Further adding to the vehicle’s rugged appeal, a special black coating has been applied extensively throughout the exterior, including the blacked-out grill, bumpers, exterior mirrors, door handles, and spare tire cover. 17-inch aluminum wheels and side steps are also included, while a Final Edition badge indicating the vehicle’s unique number underlines the limited edition’s exclusivity.

Vincent Wijnen, Senior Managing Director, Al-Futtaim Automotive, said: “After 15 years as one of the region’s best-loved SUVs, the time has come to bid a fond farewell to the Toyota FJ Cruiser, a model that has now become as iconic as its predecessors. Tough, rugged and capable, the FJ Cruiser is a firm favorite amongst the UAE’s off-road enthusiasts. Although these will be the last FJ Cruisers produced, we will continue to see them on the roads, deserts and mountains of the Emirates for many years to come, thanks to Toyota’s legendary reliability. We are excited to pay tribute to this legendary SUV with the Toyota FJ Cruiser Final Edition.”

Kei Fujita, Chief Representative, Middle East and Central Asia Representative ‎Office, Toyota Motor Corporation, commented: “The FJ Cruiser rides into the sunset leaving lasting memories of one of the most iconic SUVs in Toyota’s rich history. The vehicle’s winning combination of off-road capabilities, style, and performance make it equally at home during desert adventures or everyday activities and provides a comfortable and dependable experience for drivers and passengers, wherever their journeys may lead.”

Fujita added: “Although the model will be discontinued, the excitement of off-road capabilities lives on with other adventure-ready Toyota vehicles such as the iconic Land Cruiser, GR Sport Variant, and Prado. I would like to thank our customers for continuing to inspire us to develop ever-better cars tailored to the needs of motorists in the region and beyond.”

Powered by a DOHC, 4.0-liter V6 engine that incorporates dual independent Variable Valve Timing with intelligence, the 2023 FJ Cruiser is capable of producing 270 horsepower and 380 N m of peak torque. It is also equipped with a wide range of driver assistant features such as Active Traction Control (A-TRAC), Crawl Control, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) with an off switch, and electronically controlled locking rear differential. In addition to stellar all-terrain performance, drivers enjoy greater peace of mind thanks to Toyota’s world-class safety features.

The FJ Cruiser’s legendary status as one of the most unique Toyota SUVs and proven durability throughout the years will live on in the hearts of its owners and the Toyota family. Although production will cease, owners can be assured they will continue to enjoy world-class service from their local Toyota Service Centers. The 2023 FJ Cruiser is available in a variety of attractive finishes and specifications, while the Final Edition is scheduled to roll into the region during Q4 2022.

