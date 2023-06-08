CAIRO, Egypt: Toyota Egypt Group celebrates the successful deployment of phase 1 of SAP ERP solution in partnership with Edraky LLC., the national partner of the global technology solution provider SAP.

The successful implementation is one of the biggest in the automotive industry globally and the first across the Middle East, where the implementation of SAP S4HANA, Proaxia VSS and Cloud solutions was exceptionally concluded in only 18 months. The enactment of this state-of-the-art Enterprise Resource Planning solution – ERP - comes from Toyota Egypt Group’s commitment to excel in its digital transformation vision by adopting world class business and technology solutions.

“The decision to implement SAP S4HANA came from our trust in SAP solutions’ to offer Toyota Egypt’s customers the best experience in pre-sales, sales, and post vehicles ownership. The confidence in our partner Edraky with its leadership, team technical skills and expertise was a great accelerator of phase 1 successful deployment. This would not have been achieved without the alliance between both Toyota Egypt and Edraky teams with their management, professional experience, and dedication to make this transformation a huge success story” stated, Ahmed Monsef, CEO, Toyota Egypt Group.

“This accomplishment reflects Toyota Egypt Group's core mission to fully commit to supporting innovations and digitalization that grow the business, achieve excellence, realize business efficiency and above all ensure quality in our customers satisfaction.” added Ahmed Monsef.

“It is our honor to partner with Toyota Egypt Group, to celebrate this significant milestone. The Synergy between Toyota Egypt & Edraky was the key factor in realizing the full potential of SAP’s implementation and establishing a foundation for TEG’s successful digital transformation. Edraky’s unprecedented level of expertise within the automotive industry across all teams, along with the technical team’s ability to tailor the system’s standards to meet the exact business needs are major drivers behind this achievement. The implementation of SAP industry specific modules was flawlessly mapped across all business processes, with integrated solutions that augmented the users’ experience through one single system that operates across multiple platforms. We believe that this is just the beginning of a series of milestones together.”, said Mohamed Abdel Hamid, President & CEO, Edraky LLC.

Toyota Egypt celebrates the implementation of the first phase of the project with a clear roadmap for implementing more cutting-edge technologies of digital transformation offered by SAP and other tools that lead to exceeding customers’ expectations.

About Toyota Egypt Group (TEG):

Toyota Egypt Group (TEG) was first established in Egypt in 1979 to indisputably lead the market with its revolutionary vehicles, availing more than 880 direct and indirect job opportunities. TEG avails its fully-fledged services through an extensive network; providing sales, after sales services, genuine spare parts, motor oils and value chain services for Toyota vehicles across all governorates to ensure customers satisfaction.

About Edraky

Edraky is a Global partner of SAP as a member of UVAR’s, company established in Jan 2010 based on group of partners possessing more than 25 years of business and Information Engineering experience producing integrated business solutions for many industries like Trade, Professional Services and Automotive businesses with solutions in finance, HR, after sales, supply chain, CRM, sales, and distribution.

About SAP

A global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. SAP innovations help more than 400,000 customers worldwide work together more efficiently and use business insight more effectively. SAP’s strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, SAP helps companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world’s transaction revenue touches an SAP® system. SAP’s machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises.

About Proaxia

The Proaxia Consulting Group is an international corporate consultancy with roots in Switzerland and branches in Europe and Asia. Proaxia guarantees the design, implementation, and support of first-class solutions and service concepts on a consistently high level. It is specialized on the sales and customer service, as well as the supporting spare part logistics and marketing processes. As an SAP partner, they have extensive knowledge of SAP® Business Suite ECC and SAP Automotive. They develop impressive solutions and integrate customized add-ons, innovative Proaxia products, and specific solutions from manufacturers and third parties.