Riyadh: The Tourism Development Fund (TDF), a key enabler in Saudi Arabia's tourism sector, has obtained four ISO certifications recognizing TDF's leadership in risk management, legal risk management, facilities management, and occupational health and safety.

This accomplishment underscores TDF’s commitment to maintaining high standards of quality and institutional excellence across its operations while supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

CEO of TDF Qusai Al-Fakhri remarked: "These certifications are a powerful endorsement of TDF’s commitment to excellence across all operational aspects. They are a testament to the efforts of our teams, who uphold the highest standards in risk management, employee well-being, and facility management. We remain focused on driving innovation and building a sustainable future for Saudi tourism, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Tourism Strategy."

These certifications highlight TDF’s holistic approach to risk management, workplace safety, and operational excellence. The ISO 31000 certification recognizes TDF’s robust risk management framework, enabling effective navigation of financial, operational, and strategic risks to drive sustainable growth in Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector.

Furthermore, the ISO 31022 certification demonstrates TDF’s proficiency in legal risk management, safeguarding its operations and fostering long-term resilience by adopting a structured framework for identifying and addressing legal risks.

According to the release, TDF's commitment to employee health and safety is reaffirmed by the ISO 45001 certification, ensuring a safe working environment that boosts productivity and efficiency. Additionally, the ISO 41001 certification for facilities management highlights TDF’s excellence in managing physical assets, including security, maintenance, and safety protocols to create an optimal environment for employees and stakeholders.

These four ISO certifications represent a significant milestone in TDF’s continuous efforts to elevate Saudi Arabia’s tourism industry. By adhering to the highest operational performance standards and institutional excellence, TDF is poised to play a central role in shaping a prosperous and sustainable future for tourism in the Kingdom, while maintaining its standing as a global leader.