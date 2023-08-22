DUBAI, UAE: American luxury fashion house TOM FORD announces the reopening of their Dubai boutique in partnership with Chalhoub Group at Fashion Avenue in The Dubai Mall. Showcasing the complete world of TOM FORD, the 880 square meter regional flagship boutique, run as a franchise operation for Zegna Group’s TOM FORD fashion business, spans across three floors and offers the full range of products for both men and women, including ready-to-wear, leather goods, fragrances, beauty, eyewear, and underwear.

Outfitted in the signature TOM FORD palette of greys and deep brown with chrome and glass accents, the distinctive boutique interior is modelled after the brand’s Madison Avenue flagship in New York City. The luxurious collections are presented in an environment that exudes the TOM FORD experience in stately clean lines with chrome and mirror finished interior complete with sleek display cabinets in refined

materials such as Cala Paonazzo marble and Macassar ebony. The discreetly partitioned walls create a sumptuous sense of privacy along with an atmosphere of exclusivity and refined comfort for its discerning clientele.

To indulge in the epitome of luxury from the brand, the Dubai boutique offers the ultimate sartorial experience of TOM FORD’s made to measure garments. Through the made to measure service, clients can create a custom suit through a private one-on-one appointment. The master tailors at TOM FORD atelier devote weeks of craftsmanship to cutting, constructing and finishing each immaculately constructed and beautifully finished men’s suit using exquisite material from the world’s finest mills

TOM FORD is located at Ground Floor, Fashion Avenue, The Dubai Mall, Financial Centre Road, Downtown Burj Khalifa, Dubai.

-Ends-

ABOUT TOM FORD:

Tom Ford is a global luxury house offering exceptional women’s and men’s fashion, accessories, eyewear and beauty. founded in 2005 by tom ford, the brand is known for modern luxury glamour. in 2023, peter hawkings was appointed creative director. the estée lauder companies is the sole owner of tom ford and has long-term licenses with ermenegildo zegna nv for tom ford fashion and marcolin group for tom ford eyewear.