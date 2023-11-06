Tokio Marine Insurance, a leading global insurance provider, has officially entered into a strategic partnership with the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy (DCDE) during the prestigious Dubai Business Forum, held from November 1-2 at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the efforts to strengthen the UAE's startup and business ecosystem. The partnership aligns with the DCDE's strategic objectives of attracting global digital companies to Dubai and further fortifying the emirate's advanced digital infrastructure.

Tokio Marine Insurance's commitment to the Dubai Digital Economy is solidified through this alliance, further establishing the company as a pivotal global insurance entity in the UAE.

Under the terms of the agreement, Tokio Marine will work closely with the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy to address the insurance needs of international technology companies and startups looking to expand their operations in the UAE. This initiative is a key component of DCDE's "Business in Dubai'' program, a business-matching service designed to connect companies with suitable partners, investors, and customers. The program also offers a range of institutional services delivered in collaboration with the chamber's strategic partners.

Eligible businesses will have access to Tokio Marine's comprehensive suite of insurance products at an exclusive discount through the incentives offered under the Business in Dubai initiative.

"We are thrilled to announce this strategic partnership with the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy," said Mohamad Bader Abu Hayyah, Senior Manager & Head of IT at Tokio Marine Insurance. "This collaboration exemplifies our unwavering commitment to supporting the growth and success of international technology companies and startups in the UAE. We look forward to leveraging our expertise to provide tailored insurance solutions that will enable these businesses to thrive in the dynamic Dubai Digital Economy."

The MoU was signed by Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, and Mohamad Bader Abu Hayyah, Senior Manger & Head of IT at Tokio Marine Insurance.

About Tokio Marine and Nichido Fire Insurance Co. Ltd

Tokio Marine and Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. is one of Japan's largest non-life insurance companies. It was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo. The company offers a wide range of insurance products, including fire, marine, automobile, and accident insurance. Tokio Marine and Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. has a strong presence in Japan and also operates in over 45+ countries, including the US, Europe, and Asia. The company is committed to providing its customers with high-quality insurance products and services.

In the UAE, Tokio Marine and Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. has been operating since 1976 with Al Futtaim Development Services as its local agents. The company has a strong presence in the UAE and provides a wide range of insurance products and services to businesses and individuals.

To know more click here : www.tmnf.ae

About Dubai Chambers:

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, providing innovative value-added services and access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under Dubai Chambers. For more information, please visit us on: www.dubaichambers.com