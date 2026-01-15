Riyadh, KSA - TikTok has released its Q3 2025 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, reaffirming the platform’s ongoing commitment to fostering a safe, positive, and authentic digital environment for its global community. From July to September 2025, TikTok removed a total of 17,410,066 videos across the MENA region for violating its Community Guidelines. These figures represents the enforcement efforts across Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Lebanon, and Morocco, offering a comprehensive view of TikTok’s continued investment in safety and trust during the quarter.

Building on the enhancements to safety technologies and content moderation processes shared earlier this year, this quarter’s report highlights record-breaking results globally. The platform achieved its highest-ever rate of violative content removed by automated technologies at 91%, alongside a peak proactive removal rate of 99.3% for content identified before being reported by users. Additionally, TikTok recorded its highest-ever volume of content removed in under 24 hours at 94.8%. These advances ensure that violative content is addressed more rapidly, significantly reducing the likelihood of community exposure. As technology manages an increasing volume of these moderation tasks, TikTok safety teams are able to dedicate more time to areas requiring human expertise, such as handling appeals, consulting with external experts, and responding to fast-moving events.

In parallel with these technological efficiencies, TikTok intensified efforts to safeguard younger audiences by removing over 22 million suspected under 13 accounts globally during Q3 2025. This focus on age appropriate experiences, combined with highly proactive moderation across the MENA region, reinforces the platform's long-term commitment to age-appropriate experiences and safeguarding minors. By strategically combining cutting-edge technology with human insight, TikTok continues to cultivate a secure environment where creativity can flourish safely.

TikTok continues to scale enforcement across LIVE content, strengthening safeguards. In Q3 2025, 32,242,750 LIVE sessions were suspended globally, marking a continued investment in advanced moderation technologies capable of detecting violative livestreams quickly and consistently. During this period, TikTok banned 623,991 LIVE hosts and proactively interrupted over 2,485,065 livestreams across Egypt, the UAE, Iraq, Lebanon and Morocco. These sustained enforcement efforts reflect a commitment to maintaining moderation accuracy as the scale of automated decisions continues to expand.

Saudi Arabia

In Saudi Arabia, TikTok removed 3,861,844 videos during the quarter with proactive removal rate stood at 99.2%, while 96.7% of violative content was removed within 24 hours, demonstrating strong platform responsiveness in the Kingdom.

Egypt

In Q3 2025, TikTok removed 3,024,039 videos in Egypt that violated Community Guidelines. The country achieved a proactive removal rate of 99.6%, ensuring that nearly all harmful content was identified and removed before user reports. Additionally, 95.8% of violative content was taken down within 24 hours. In addition to short-form video removals, TikTok banned 197,881 LIVE hosts and interrupted 834,242 livestreams in the country for violating platform guidelines.

United Arab Emirates

In the United Arab Emirates, 1,032,534 videos were removed in Q3 2025. TikTok achieved a 99.0% proactive removal rate, while 94.9% of videos were removed within 24 hours. Additionally, TikTok banned 73,702 LIVE hosts and interrupted 168,205 livestreams to uphold platform integrity.

Morocco

In Morocco, TikTok removed 792,737 videos in Q3 2025, with a proactive removal rate of 99.3%. The removal rate within 24 hours reached 95.6%, highlighting the efficiency of moderation processes. In addition, TikTok banned 40,904 LIVE hosts and interrupted 112,417 livestreams to for violating the platform's community guidelines.

Iraq

In Iraq, a total of 7,441,506 videos were removed for violating Community Guidelines. The country recorded a 99.6% proactive removal rate, with 96.1% of videos removed within 24 hours. On the LIVE front, TikTok banned 295,639 LIVE hosts and disrupted 1,292,381 livestreams for violating Community Guidelines.

Lebanon

In Lebanon, TikTok removed 1,257,406 videos during the quarter. The platform maintained a proactive removal rate of 99.7%, the highest in the region, with 95.3% of violative videos removed within 24 hours. The platform also banned 15,865 LIVE hosts and disrupted 77,820 livestreams for violating Community Guidelines.

Appeals and Restoration

TikTok maintains transparency and fairness through a content appeal and restoration process. In cases where users successfully appealed moderation decisions, videos were restored. Iraq saw the highest number of restored videos at 259,780, followed by Saudi Arabia with 195,711, Egypt with 150,197, the UAE with 48,675, Morocco with 39,176, and Lebanon with 31,703. These figures underscore TikTok’s commitment to enabling users to appeal moderation decisions when they believe an error has occurred, while maintaining a balance between strong enforcement, accountability, and user trust.

LIVE Monetization Enforcement

TikTok continues to report LIVE safety data to reflect actions taken to enforce monetization guidelines. These guidelines reward creators who stream safe, authentic, and high-quality content. In the third quarter of 2025, action was taken, including warnings and demonetization on 2,107,177 LIVE sessions and 3,914,684 LIVE creators globally for violating monetization guidelines.

Transparency as a Foundation for Trust

At TikTok, our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy, while prioritizing safety, well-being, and integrity. This Q3 Transparency Report reflects our continued reliance on a hybrid enforcement model, combining advanced technologies with the expertise of thousands of trust and safety professionals worldwide. Through continuous investment in moderation systems, age-safety enforcement, and regional engagement, TikTok remains committed to cultivating a digital environment where creativity can thrive, and communities across MENA can feel safe and supported.

The full report can be accessed here.

