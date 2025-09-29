The UAE chosen as the first market to introduce Thriwe’s next-generation AI concierge.

Thriwe marks a strategic milestone in its journey by introducing Aina to reshape customer experience and loyalty.

UAE, Dubai: Thriwe, a leading tech-driven one-stop solution for loyalty programs globally, today announced the launch of its flagship innovation, Thriwe Aina, in the UAE. Aina is an agentic AI concierge designed to transform the way businesses engage with their customers, elevating loyalty programs from transactional rewards into personalized lifestyle experiences. The introduction of Aina marks a key step in Thriwe’s expansion in the region, reinforcing the UAE’s role as a launchpad for innovation and technology-led solutions.

While the UAE’s vision for AI extends beyond economic gains, the technology is expected to significantly impact the economy. The country is projected to rank third globally, after China and the US, in AI’s contribution to the economy. The launch of Thriwe Aina comes at the crucial time with an aim to become a blueprint for global expansion, reinforcing Thriwe’s vision of positioning itself not just as a service provider but as a pioneering, AI-driven loyalty company.

Speaking on the launch, Dhruv Verma, CEO & Founder of Thriwe, said: “At Thriwe, we have always believed that exceptional experiences build lasting loyalty. Over the years, our business clients have expressed a clear need for simpler, faster, and more cost-effective concierge solutions within their loyalty programs. Today, we are pleased to announce Thriwe Aina that delivers measurable impact by transforming routine customer interactions into meaningful, loyalty-building experiences. With this, we are not just enhancing customer engagement but redefining how loyalty is delivered in the digital age. Aina is a true reflection of our commitment to being at the forefront of innovation in the UAE and beyond.”

The Future of Loyalty is Intelligent, Seamless, and Inclusive

Designed as an AI-powered concierge, Aina seeks to enhance how businesses interact with their customers by offering seamless, intuitive, and inclusive experiences. The platform reduces operational dependencies and creates opportunities for more meaningful engagement between brands and their audiences.

“We are excited to launch this service first in the UAE, where AI is rapidly becoming a cornerstone of digital transformation across industries. In this region, AI is being deployed across the content and customer engagement lifecycle, making it the ideal market to introduce Thriwe Aina. The launch underscores our commitment to setting new benchmarks in customer experience. Thriwe Aina represents the future of loyalty - effortless, intelligent, and inclusive.” Mr. Verma added.

For businesses, Thriwe Aina delivers measurable impact by transforming routine customer interactions into meaningful, loyalty-building experiences. The platform integrates seamlessly with or replaces existing systems for faster adoption, automates query handling to reduce operational effort and costs, and provides smarter, data-driven recommendations by learning from customer history.

For customers, Thriwe Aina acts as a trusted companion, offering instant, round-the-clock assistance for managing benefits, anticipating preferences with personalized suggestions, and enabling natural, multilingual conversations to ensure inclusivity across regions.

The launch of Thriwe Aina marks a pivotal step in Thriwe’s journey in 2025, evolving from a service-driven provider to a technology-first loyalty company, with the UAE as the foundation for global expansion. Moving towards the last quarter of 2025, Thriwe will continue to drive innovation through strategic partnerships, tailored offerings, and investments in AI- and ML-driven platforms, paving the way for digital-first, hyper-personalized, and experience-led loyalty solutions that meet the expectations of tomorrow’s consumers.

See Aina in action. Watch the video in action in the below link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=717kkwRyyuk

About THRIWE:

THRIWE, established in 2011 by Dhruv Verma, a XLRI alumni, is headquartered in India with regional offices across the nation, UAE, Singapore, London, and Florida. The company offers a wide array of loyalty solutions driven by rich data and tech. THRIWE’s offering is to delight the brand’s customers, employees, and key stakeholders with tailor-made rewards and benefits, including discounts, cash-back, and exclusive offers from partner brands.

For More Information, Visit Website: https://thriwe.com/aina/index.html

