Mumbai: Thomas Cook (India) Limited, India’s leading omnichannel travel services company has partnered with Mastercard and HDFC Bank to launch another exciting holiday campaign - #FunTasticAsia. This campaign provides an instant discount to customers when they book their holidays to South East Asian destinations of Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. The offer is exclusively available for payments made on HDFC Bank Mastercard debit or credit cards.

Easing of restrictions coupled with no visa/easy visa regime for short haul destinations have created strong demand for South East Asia. To capitalise on this strong demand and accelerate bookings, Thomas Cook has collaborated with Mastercard and HDFC Bank to offer attractive discounts across the Company’s South East Asian holidays to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. The promotion intends to target India’s families, millennials/young professionals, couples and honeymooners segments.

Thomas Cook’s product portfolio offers ready-to-book holidays and personalised options including group tours and individual holidays accompanied by tour managers. The Company’s product range extends across budget/value tours, affordable luxury and premium holidays.

The special offer is valid until September 12, 2022.

Exclusive offer for HDFC Bank Mastercard cardholders: Rs. 2500.00* off on South East Asian (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia) holiday of Rs. 40000.00* and above per transaction with travel validity till December 2022

Mr. Abraham Alapatt, President & Country Head – Marketing, Service Quality, Value Added Services & Innovation said, “Post our successful collaboration with Mastercard and HDFC Bank for the Dubai Expo 2020, we are delighted to launch this exclusive promotion - #FunTasticAsia with attractive discounts for HDFC Mastercard cardholders, on holidays to very popular destinations - Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. We have carefully handpicked these destinations for their popularity, short flights for easy access & hassle free online visas or visas on arrival.”

“At HDFC Bank we are always looking for new ways to meet the evolving needs of our customers. Travel has picked up in a big way and we want to offer the best value through this exclusive promotion - #FunTasticAsia. We understand the customers’ world and we’ve tailored the rewards and offers for these segments of HDFC Bank Mastercard cardholders together with Thomas Cook,” said Mr. Parag Rao, Group Head, Payment Business, Digital & IT, HDFC Bank.

“Mastercard offers cardholders peace of mind that their payments will be processed safely, securely and seamlessly no matter where in the world they travel to. For the first time since the start of the pandemic, leisure and business flight bookings are rising around the globe. As people return to the skies, Mastercard is delighted to partner with Thomas Cook and HDFC Bank to offer HDFC Bank Mastercard cardholders this exclusive offer that celebrates some of Asia’s most popular destinations for regional and global visitors alike,” said Mukul Sukhani, Senior Vice President, Business Development, India, Mastercard.

*T&C apply

-Ends-

About Thomas Cook (India) Limited:

Set up in 1881, Thomas Cook (India) Limited. (TCIL) is the leading omnichannel travel company in the country offering a broad spectrum of services including Foreign Exchange, Corporate Travel, MICE, Leisure Travel, Value Added Services, Visa and Passport services. It operates leading B2C and B2B brands including Thomas Cook, SOTC, TCI, SITA, Asian Trails, Allied T Pro, Australian Tours Management, Desert Adventures, Luxe Asia, Travel Circle International Limited (TCI 勝景遊), Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited, Distant Frontiers, TC Tours, Digiphoto Entertainment Imaging (DEI), Go Vacation, Private Safaris East & South Africa

As one of the largest travel service provider networks headquartered in the Asia-Pacific region, The Thomas Cook India Group spans 25 countries across 5 continents

TCIL has been felicitated with CNBC-TV18 & ICICI Lombard India Risk Management Award - Travel & Leisure Category 2022 & 2021, The Best Travel Agency – India at TTG Travel Awards 2019, The Best Outbound Tour Operator at the Times Travel Awards 2018 & 2019 and Leading Company with Cutting Edge Travel Innovation at the Times Travel Awards 2018, Silver award for Asia's Best Integrated Report (First Time) category at the Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards 2019, Best Risk Management-Framework & Systems at the India Risk Management Awards 2019; Best Cash Management Solution – India at the Asset Triple A Treasury, Trade, Supply Chain & Risk Management Awards 2018, Best Outbound Tour Operator at the SATTE Awards 2019, Excellence in Domestic Tour Operations at the SATTE Awards 2018, The French Ambassador’s Award for Exemplary Achievements in Visa Issuance 5 years in a row and the Condé Nast Traveller – Readers’ Travel Awards from 2011 to 2019.

CRISIL has reaffirmed the rating on debt programmes and bank facilities of Thomas Cook (India) Limited - ‘CRISIL A+/Negative on the long-term bank facilities of TCIL and CRISIL A1 rating on the short-term bank facilities and short- term debt of the Company.

For more information, please visit www.thomascook.in

Fairbridge Capital (Mauritius) Limited, a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited promotes TCIL by holding 72.34% of its paid-up capital and is responsible for the execution of acquisition and investment opportunities.

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Its mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart, and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, its innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments, and businesses realize their greatest potential. Its decency quotient, or DQ, drives its culture and everything it does inside and outside of the company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, it is building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

About Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited:

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and investment management. Founded in 1985 by the present Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Prem Watsa, the company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FFH and in U.S. dollars under the symbol FFH.U.

About Subsidiaries of Thomas Cook (India) Limited:

Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of TCIL, is a leading Indian Leisure Hospitality company with 37 resorts across the country, providing a variety of offerings: Leisure holidays through FIT packages, Meetings & Conferences, Weddings, Reunions, Picnics and Holidays through Memberships.

SOTC Travel Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of TCIL, is a leading omnichannel travel and tourism company active across various travel segments including Leisure Travel, Incentive Travel and Business Travel.

Travel Corporation (India) Limited (TCI), a wholly owned subsidiary of TCIL, is the leading Destination Management Company in India that offers tailor-made travel and related services to India, Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka.

Thomas Cook India Group holds 51% stake in DEI Holdings Limited (DEI), one of the world’s leading imaging solutions and services providers.

For more information, visit:

Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited: http://www.sterlingholidays.com

SOTC Travel Limited: http://www.sotc.in

About SOTC Travel:

SOTC Travel Limited is a step-down subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings held through its Indian listed subsidiary, Thomas Cook (India) Limited (TCIL). SOTC India is a leading omnichannel travel and tourism company active across various travel segments including Leisure Travel, Incentive Travel and Business Travel. SOTC was established in 1949. Since then, it has escorted millions of travellers across the globe for more than 70 years to various destinations around the world. A new age innovative holidaymaker, SOTC strives to make holidays a priority for every Indian. ‘We are for holidays’ and we want Indians to prioritize their holidays.

Media Enquiries:

Suzanne Pereira | suzanne.pereira@thomascook.in

Prathama Tripathi | Prathama.Tripathi@thomascook.in

Priyanka Banik | Priyanka.Banik@sotc.in