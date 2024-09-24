Muscat: The Zubair Enterprises Development Centre (Zubair EDC), a social initiative by The Zubair Corporation, recently hosted its monthly ‘Tajribati’ dialogue session for September at The Zubair Corporation, focusing on the topic of business expansion beyond Oman. The session featured insights from Mahmoud Al Amri, Chief Investment Officer at Re-Solutions Company, and Mohammed Al Majid, General Manager of Kavadis Company from Saudi Arabia. The discussion was moderated by Ali Shaker, Head of Business Development and Partnerships at Zubair EDC.

Key topics included the challenges local companies face when expanding internationally, creating business opportunities abroad, the significance of global expansion, and essential strategies for successful international growth. Noteworthy statistics were presented, including the Sultanate of Oman's trade volume exceeding OMR 40 billion last year, with total exports surpassing OMR 25 billion, of which non-oil exports accounted for OMR 7.4 billion. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) contributed approximately OMR 2 billion to these exports, while their overall contribution to Oman's GDP increased to 25%.

Hilal Al Siyabi , Chief of Corporation Services, remarked on the significance of the session, stating, “This dialogue comes at a crucial time for entrepreneurs looking to expand internationally, aligning with the Sultanate’s objectives of increasing non-oil exports and diversifying sources of income. We are proud to have one of our own, Mahmoud Al Amri, a past winner of the Direct Support Programme, share his journey and successes, providing invaluable insights to our newer members. His achievements in expanding beyond Oman are a testament to the growth and potential we aim to cultivate."

Mahmoud Al Amri expressed his gratitude to The Zubair Corporation and the Centre, saying, “I appreciate the opportunity to engage with entrepreneurs and discuss the importance of external expansion. Sharing my experience, I hope to highlight the impact that international growth can have on advancing business projects.”

Mohammed Al Majid also commended the Centre stating, “I am grateful for the invitation to participate and interact with the Centre's entrepreneurs. This is not my first collaboration with Zubair EDC, which is a leading institution in supporting entrepreneurship in Oman and fostering partnerships across the Gulf. I look forward to continuing this collaboration to enhance the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region.”

The Tajribati session is a core initiative of the Zubair EDC, aimed at supporting the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises. By inviting experts from both public and private sectors, locally and internationally, the Centre provides a platform for sharing successful business management experiences and equipping entrepreneurs with the latest knowledge and tools for sustaining and scaling their ventures. The Centre remains dedicated to offering innovative solutions that empower entrepreneurs to manage their businesses effectively and achieve long-term success.

The Zubair Enterprises Development Centre (Zubair EDC), a growth initiative under The Zubair Corporation, was established in 2014. The centre highlights the important role of enterprise development in an increasingly diversified economy. The centre provides and inspiring, supportive, and professional environment for young Omani entrepreneurs and enterprises of all sizes to accelerate sustainable businesses.

