Abu Dhabi, UAE – The UAE's first national passenger rail service entered operation this morning as Etihad Rail welcomed its first paying passengers onboard the inaugural scheduled service from Fujairah to Abu Dhabi, marking a historic milestone in the country's transport journey.

Departing Fujairah Station at 5:34am and arriving at Mohammed Bin Zayed City Station in Abu Dhabi at 7:19am, the inaugural service marked the beginning of scheduled passenger rail services in the UAE.

Customer demand has been strong since bookings opened, with more than 10,000 tickets sold ahead of the start of operations. A total of 6 passenger services will operate today as Etihad Rail begins the introductory operational phase of its national passenger network, offering customers a safe, reliable and comfortable new way to travel between Fujairah and Abu Dhabi.

Passengers travelling onboard Etihad Rail today benefitted from a modern travel experience, including guaranteed seating, onboard Wi-Fi, power outlets at every seat, generous luggage allowances and Premium Class services designed to deliver greater comfort and convenience.

To deliver a seamless end-to-end customer journey, Etihad Rail has also announced that is working closely with the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) to integrate passenger rail with Abu Dhabi's wider public transport network, enabling customers to connect easily with buses, taxis and other mobility services as part of a fully integrated mobility ecosystem.

Azza Alsuwaidi, Chief Operating Officer at Etihad Rail, said:

“Every great piece of national infrastructure has two beginnings: the day it is built, and the day people begin making it their own. Today, with the support and guidance of our wise leadership, we embark on that second beginning.

"The first departure from Fujairah this morning is the moment a national vision becomes part of everyday life, giving people a new way to connect with one another, with opportunity and with the places that make our country so unique.

"Years from now, today's passengers will be able to say they were there at the very beginning.”

Dr. Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, said:

"The journey doesn't end when passengers step off the train. It continues all the way to their final destination.

"That is why our partnership with Etihad Rail is so important. Together, we have integrated passenger rail with Abu Dhabi's wider public transport network, making it easier than ever for residents and visitors to continue their journeys using buses, taxis and other mobility services. Another important step towards delivering a smarter, more connected and more sustainable transport system that offers people greater choice while supporting Abu Dhabi's long-term mobility vision."

Customers can continue to book tickets through the Etihad Rail website and mobile application.

About Etihad Rail

Established in 2009, Etihad Rail is the developer and operator of the UAE’s National Rail Network. Spanning approximately 900 km, the network connects key cities, ports, and industrial hubs from Ghuwaifat to Fujairah on the eastern coast.

As part of the UAE’s ‘Projects of the 50’, Etihad Rail plays a central role in driving national economic diversification and sustainable development. Its integrated transport system enhances supply chain efficiency, reduces carbon emissions, and strengthens connectivity across the UAE and the wider region.

Etihad Rail’s network currently supports freight operations across 11 terminals and four major ports. Looking ahead, passenger services are set to launch from 2026, offering a modern, reliable and comfortable mode of travel. The service will connect 11 cities and regions across the UAE, with a network of stations designed to link key urban and economic centres, providing a seamless and efficient travel experience for commuters, business travellers, and families.

For more information, please contact:

Etihad Rail Communications Department

Email: media@etihadrail.ae

Website: www.etihadrail.ae

Or Email: etihadrail@hkstrategies.com