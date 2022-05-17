Dubai, UAE: The Set Collection, the new carefully curated luxury hotel collection, comprising some of the world’s most exceptional, likeminded, independent hotels worldwide will be joining Dubai based Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), operator of the multi-brand loyalty programme, GHA DISCOVERY. The Set Collection’s founding member hotels will also become members of the alliance’s Ultratravel Collection, an exclusive selection of the programme’s most luxurious properties in iconic destinations worldwide, that deliver the finest service and guest experience.

The Set Collection have been capturing the hearts and minds of guests since the Conservatorium debuted in Amsterdam in 2011. Two more iconic European properties - Café Royal in London and the Lutetia in Paris, as well as the Mamilla in Jerusalem complete the founding members of the group and those joining GHA.

Chris Hartley, GHA’s CEO, notes: “Despite the impact of the pandemic, we have seen significant growth for GHA, as independent brands see the value of our collaborative approach. Now, with The Set Collection’s world-class luxury properties, the GHA DISCOVERY platform benefits in multiple ways. Our growing database of soon 20 million travellers now has access to new iconic properties in incredibly popular destinations. The hotels will reap the rewards of cross-brand activity now that we see encouraging travel recovery.”

Jean-Luc Naret, Executive Director of The Set Collection, adds: “We have been carefully building momentum with the launch of The Set Collection, and now the next logical step is for us to add a loyalty solution for our hotels which will help them compete and will make affiliation to The Set Collection even more attractive to luxury independent hotels. The Set DISCOVERY, as it will be known, is the perfect way for us to recognise our guests for their loyalty utilising an already established and well-executed platform, which is both affordable for us to implement and rewarding for The Set Collection’s guests.”

The Set Collection’s integration into GHA DISCOVERY will embrace the loyalty programme’s recent reimagination meeting the needs of modern travellers. GHA DISCOVERY is modelled around three member-centric concepts: the industry’s first digital rewards currency, DISCOVERY Dollars (D$); Recognition, with multiple ways to earn elite status and benefits from the first stay; and Live Local, inviting members into the hotels even without a stay, through offers and experiences from pool access to spa days to dining and more. The programme connects 40 brands with more than 800 hotels spread across 100 countries (as of June 2022 when NH Hotel Group is fully integrated).

About Global Hotel Alliance (GHA)

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) brings together a unique collection of independent hospitality brands with GHA DISCOVERY, a multi-brand loyalty programme leveraging a shared technology platform. Through membership in GHA, brands expand their global reach, drive incremental revenue, and reduce dependence on third-party channels, all while maintaining management independence and individual positioning. GHA represents a collection of 35 brands with over 500 hotels in 85 countries serving 11 million members. The award-winning GHA DISCOVERY programme generates approximately $2 billion in revenue and more than eight million room nights annually. GHA’s brands currently include Anantara, Araiya, Avani, Campbell Gray, Capella, Corinthia, Discovery Destinations, Divani, Doyle, Elewana, Fauchon, GLO, JA Resorts, Kempinski, Leela, Lungarno, Marco Polo, Mysk, Niccolo, Nikki Beach, NUO, Oaks, Outrigger, Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, PARKROYAL, Patina, The Residence by Cenizaro, The Set Collection, Shaza, Sukhothai, Sun International, Tivoli, Ultratravel Collection and Viceroy. For more information, visit globalhotelalliance.com.

About GHA DISCOVERY

Launched in 2010, GHA DISCOVERY is the world’s largest loyalty programme for independent hotel brands, featuring more than 500 hotels, resorts and palaces across 35 brands. Members enjoy VIP recognition, thoughtful benefits and generous rewards at home or away. Recently the programme has evolved to include an additional tier and flexible paths to upgrade through nights/stays, eligible purchases or number of brands stayed, making it easier and faster for members to reach elite status. Unlike more traditional programmes, GHA DISCOVERY does not ask members to count points towards their next upgrade. Instead, members earn and spend DISCOVERY Dollars (D$), an exclusive rewards currency. They also enjoy members-only Experiences curated by each hotel and have access to properties close to home, without a stay, through member-only Local Offers.

About The Set Collection

The Set Collection is a new luxury brand representation company of like-minded independent hotels, run by hoteliers for hoteliers. It has been designed for owners, investors and management teams seeking an alternative to the traditional representation and distribution service. With an agile and flexible business model, The Set Collection provides a tailored solution to supply only the services that hoteliers need, designed to adapt quickly to continually evolving market conditions and business needs of our member hotels whilst providing a competitive fee structure. Under The Set Collection, owners and management teams retain their hotel brand and identity alongside the day-to-day operations of their property, whilst taking advantage of tailored services to support their operation and existing teams. The founding members of The Set Collection are Conservatorium, Café Royal, Lutetia & Mamilla. In 2021 Upper House, Middle House, Temple House and Opposite House joined the Group. For more information, visit thesetcollection.com