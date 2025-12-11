American Express Middle East has announced the return of its Shop Small campaigns in Bahrain and Qatar, in time for the end-of-year holiday season. The Shop Small initiative highlights American Express Middle East’s commitment to supporting more businesses by encouraging Card Members to shop locally during this key retail period.

In Bahrain, American Express Card Members will receive 2 BHD when they spend 5 BHD or more at participating Shop Small businesses*. Similarly in Qatar, Card Members will receive 20 QAR when they spend 50 QAR or more at participating Shop Small businesses*. The campaigns in Bahrain and Qatar will run until January 31, 2026.

“We are deeply committed to our communities and proud to support local businesses through the Shop Small campaigns, encouraging our Card Members to shop at small merchants in Bahrain and Qatar. This reflects our ongoing ambition to champion small businesses and strengthen our presence across the region," said American Express Middle East CEO Mazin Khoury.

American Express has long championed small businesses, launching Small Business Saturday 15 years ago and founding Shop Small, now a global movement across the UK, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, France, Spain, New Zealand, Bahrain, Qatar, and more.

To learn more about the Shop Small initiatives in Qatar and Bahrain, including terms and conditions, and to find participating Small Businesses, please visit the American Express Shop Small pages americanexpress.com.bh/shop-small and www.americanexpress.com.qa/en-qa/shop-small or our websites at www.americanexpress.com.bh and www.americanexpress.com.qa/en-qa.

Merchants and Small Businesses who wish to welcome American Express and join the Shop Small initiatives in Bahrain and Qatar can also visit the Shop Small | American Express Bahrain & Shop Small | American Express Qatar Full terms and conditions apply, including location and payment restrictions.

* Terms and conditions apply.

For more information, please contact Ahmed Zainal, PR & Communications Manager – Middle East and North Africa, American Express Middle East at ahmed.zainal@americanexpress.com.bh.

About American Express Middle East

American Express began operations in the MENA region in 1959 and set up its first office in Bahrain in 1977. In 1992, AEME was established in Bahrain as a joint venture company owned by American Express and Mawarid Investment Limited. Today, American Express Middle East employs a very diverse workforce of more than 600 employees, covering its consumer card, corporate payments and merchant businesses across the Middle East and North Africa region.

American Express Middle East is a payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business across the Middle East and North Africa.

Learn more at https://www.americanexpress.com.bh, or download the mobile app, Amex MENA App or connect with us on www.facebook.com/AmericanExpressME, www.instagram.com/amexmena and www.linkedin.com/company/AmericanExpressME