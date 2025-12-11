Manama, Bahrain: HE Khalid Humaidan, Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), affirmed that digital transformation will be a defining factor in strengthening financial stability and unlocking new opportunities for growth. He noted that advancements in supervisory technology (SupTech) and data-driven financial infrastructure are enabling more resilient and efficient financial environments.

These remarks came during his participation in a high-level panel discussion titled “Emerging Risks and Trends in the Financial Systems of the Arab World,” held as part of the 20th High-Level Meeting on financial stability, jointly organized by the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF), and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and hosted by the Central Bank of the UAE in Abu Dhabi.

During the session, HE the Governor emphasized that digital tools are fundamentally changing the supervisory landscape. He highlighted that real-time data, enhanced analytics and emerging SupTech applications are providing regulators earlier visibility into market developments, improving the detection of potential vulnerabilities and strengthening the overall responsiveness of prudential oversight.

HE also noted that the region stands at an important turning point, where digital adoption across payments, credit assessment, collateral systems and regulatory processes can accelerate growth by improving efficiency, expanding access to financial services, and enabling more precise and data-driven decision-making within the sector. He underscored that continued investment in digital infrastructure, talent and regulatory innovation will be essential to fully realize the sector’s growth potential.

Joining the CBB Governor on the panel were HE Yahya Shunnar, Governor of the Palestine Monetary Authority and Mr. Abderrahim Bouazza, Director General of Bank Al-Maghrib. The panel was moderated by HE Dr. Fahad M. Alturki, Director General Chairman of the Board of the Arab Monetary Fund.