Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADGM Academy (ADGMA), the knowledge arm of ADGM, has announced the launch of the Tech Centre, a first-of-its-kind multi-sector platform in the region that reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a global benchmark for research-driven innovation and strengthens its role as a global leader in technology and knowledge-based economies.

The ADGMA Tech Centre will be the core driver of the region’s innovation ecosystem, fostering collaboration between academia, policymakers, regulators and industry leaders. Serving as a living lab where knowledge, policies, regulations and technologies evolve together, it will help translate discovery into practice while training the workforce of the future through specialised programmes, hackathons and research fellowships across Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, InvestmentTech and EnergyTech.

As part of the launch, ADGMA hosted a closed-door stakeholder event at the Academy, where five founding initiatives signed a Commemoration Declaration, pledging to work collaboratively to advance Abu Dhabi’s technology ecosystem, in alignment with the UAE’s vision for a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy.

These five founding initiatives represent the cornerstone of the ADGMA Tech Centre and will drive applied research and innovation across key sectors:

RealAssetX Abu Dhabi : In collaboration with PGIM the initiative will advance AI to transform real assets, driving smarter investment and sustainability outcomes.

: In collaboration with PGIM the initiative will advance AI to transform real assets, driving smarter investment and sustainability outcomes. FutureTech 4.0 : In collaboration with ADI DLT Foundation the initiative will support in shaping the future of digital assets through research and education, with a goal of preparing 10,000 blockchain leaders.

: In collaboration with ADI DLT Foundation the initiative will support in shaping the future of digital assets through research and education, with a goal of preparing 10,000 blockchain leaders. Cyber Arena : In collaboration with Cyber Falcon the initiative will develop next-generation defense strategies to protect critical infrastructure while strengthening the talent pipeline.

: In collaboration with Cyber Falcon the initiative will develop next-generation defense strategies to protect critical infrastructure while strengthening the talent pipeline. Freedom Investment Lab : In collaboration with Freedom Management the initiative will further enhance Abu Dhabi’s role as a global investment hub through digital wealth platforms and financial literacy initiatives.

: In collaboration with Freedom Management the initiative will further enhance Abu Dhabi’s role as a global investment hub through digital wealth platforms and financial literacy initiatives. EnerTech Lab: In collaboration with TDE Digital the initiative will drive sustainable energy practices, operational efficiency, and workforce readiness for the energy sector.

Commenting on the launch, Mansoor Jaffar, CEO of ADGM Academy and Research Centre, said: “At ADGM Academy, we see research not just as a foundation, but as a catalyst for meaningful innovation. The ADGM Academy Tech Centre is where ideas, policy, and industry intersect to transform discovery into practice, shaping regulation, advancing solutions, and nurturing the next generation of talent. This reinforces Abu Dhabi’s role as a global benchmark in shaping the future of technology.”

As the knowledge arm of the region’s leading financial centre, ADGM Academy Tech Centre advances Abu Dhabi’s innovation leadership by uniting academia, industry, and policymakers. With research and talent at its core, it will deliver breakthroughs that shape industries, strengthen regulatory frameworks, and secure long-term impact.

