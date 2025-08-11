A humanitarian initiative by HH Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi, the lab was established with a £500,000 donation

One of only two UK labs selected by NHS England to evaluate long-read whole genome sequencing for clinical application.

Enhancing lung cancer genetic mutation analysis using ‘Liquid Biopsy’ technology

Capacity has been doubled to deliver an additional ,000 genetic tests monthly

Actively participating in clinical trials for DNA-based personalised therapies

The Royal Marsden is a specialist cancer centre that brings together world class researchers and dedicated clinical teams providing expert compassionate care

Sharjah: The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity; which supports the work of The Royal Marsden; has commended the significant support of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Founder/Royal Patron of the Friends of Cancer Patients (FoCP). Its annual report highlighted her contributions to advancing cancer research, particularly through initiatives over the past five years that have accelerated progress at the Sharjah Clinical Genomics Laboratory within the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Centre for Molecular Pathology (CMP); housed within The Royal Marsden in the UK. These efforts have greatly enhanced faster delivery of precise diagnoses and cutting-edge personalised treatments for patients.

The report underscored that Her Highness’s support has empowered the lab’s scientific team to fast-track diagnostics and treatments, bringing hope to thousands of patients. This was achieved through the introduction of state-of-the art facilities to the Sharjah Clinical Genomics Laboratory; including the UK's first robotic genome testing facility; and bringing together world experts in molecular pathology, bioinformatics, translational research.

A humanitarian grant has been driving rapid progress

The Sharjah Laboratory was launched in 2018 as a humanitarian initiative by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi, who donated £500,000 to support its establishment within the CMP at The Royal Marsden in the UK. This donation reflects Her Highness’s strong belief that investing in scientific research is foundational in the fight against cancer and that such research can make a genuine global impact, benefiting patients far beyond the institution itself.

Founded in 1851, The Royal Marsden in London is the world’s first and most renowned cancer centers. It specialises in the diagnosis, treatment, and research of all types of cancer, with a highly experienced medical team and a dedicated department for paediatric and adolescent care. The hospital serves more than 50,000 patients annually and works in close collaboration with its academic partner, The Institute of Cancer Research, London, cementing its position as a global leader in cancer treatment innovation.

Recent advancements enhancing cancer care

Recent advancements at the CMP are enhancing cancer care and were reflected in a comprehensive report. The 'Marsden360' service, developed in partnership with Guardant Health, uses liquid biopsy (a blood test for cancer) to identify the genetic changes in DNA, allowing patients to be matched to targeted treatments. The testing was offered as part of an NHS England national study for patients with suspected late-stage lung cancer, as well as providing a commissioned NHS ctDNA service to guide treatment decisions for eligible patients with suspected late-stage breast cancer.

The report also noted the Sharjah Clinical Genomics Laboratory is on track to become the first facility in the UK to offer fully automated genomic testing, with the capacity to conduct 5000 tests monthly. This is being achieved through collaboration with Automata, a global biotech company providing robotic automation solutions to the life sciences industry. The advancement has improved early detection of genetic mutations and enabled proactive care for high-risk cancer patients.

Cutting-edge technology includes the Nanopore PromethION device for precise long-read DNA sequencing, already analyzing 110 whole genomes to yield new insights for treatment development. The CMP also plays a vital role in key clinical trials like 'ENABLE-NGS', 'PREVAIL', and 'ICED' (targeting leukemia, lung, and rare cancers), 'SIGNIFIED' (offering annual scans for Li-Fraumeni Syndrome), 'INOVATE' (blood-based monitoring for head/neck cancers), and 'RECUT Plus' (studying radiotherapy resistance).

Further amplifying its impact, the lab contributed to over 24 peer-reviewed studies in 2024, presented at major conferences like ESMO and ASCO, exploring molecular profiling to redefine cancer risk and reshape treatment strategies.

A UAE humanitarian vision for the world

The Sharjah Clinical Genomics Laboratory reflects the UAE’s vision of investing in human potential and scientific research, transforming humanitarian efforts into tangible impact in patients’ lives. It serves as a prime example of successful collaboration between philanthropy and science, through which Sharjah has become an active partner and contributor to the future of genomic medicine worldwide.

The laboratory’s success in the UK exemplified the vision and commitment of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi commitment to supporting cancer patients. Her Highness’s efforts have directly supported several specialised institutions such as Children’s Cancer Hospital Egypt 57357, the Children’s Cancer Center of Lebanon (CCCL), the National Cancer Institute in Egypt (Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi Building), and the Union for International Cancer Control’s (UICC) Fund for Childhood Cancer Patients. Through these efforts, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi champions a UAE global humanitarian mission that transcends borders.