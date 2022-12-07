Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Pit – House of Barbecue has softly opened its doors in City Walk, Dubai this month with a limited menu. Championing high-quality smoked meats, bursting with flavour, and one-of-a-kind fabricated smokers, The Pit is set to wow guests with an outstanding selection of barbecued dishes and unparalleled service reminiscent of the offerings presented at its flagship restaurant in Jordan.

Featuring an expansive space that holds up to 120 diners, The Pit is the ideal dining destination for all guests looking to get their hands dirty with sumptuous char-encrusted cuts of smoked meat. Menu highlights include Smoked Brisket Slices, Short Ribs, crispy Burnt Ends, Lamb Shanks, Lamb Necks, and Jerk Chicken; as well as filling sandwiches such as Triple B, House Burger, and Chicken Fiesta Sandwich.

Additionally, the venue serves an exhaustive list of sides perfect for meat-eaters; these include creamy Brisket Mac & Cheese, Pit Fires, Cheese & Bacon Fries, Garlic Mashed potatoes, and much more.

At The Pit, diners will be treated to live smoking action as it showcases its custom offset smokers, which are manned by resident Pit Masters and in the heart of the open kitchen – wafting a delicious smoky aroma throughout the contemporary space.

The Pit – House of Barbecue is now open and serving up freshly smoked dishes daily from 12.00pm to 12.00am in City Walk, Dubai, next to City Walk Boulevard Street.

For more details, follow @thepit.ae

Located at City Walk, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, The Pit - House of Barbecue is a one-stop destination for all things smoked and meaty, ranging from juicy burgers, briskets, smoked chicken, fall-off-the-bone ribs, and more. Established in 2017, The Pit - House of Barbecue is a traditional American BBQ joint, that provides delicious food with an authentic taste and excellent service, made with premium meats.

Originally from Jordan, the home-grown brand is renowned for its craft of slow-smoked and offset barbecue of juicy, off-the-bone premium meats, in the form of beef, lamb, chicken, and turkey. Freshly smoked and prepared daily, The Pit’s offerings present bona fide Texan flavours elevated by local flair and a unique selection of single and party meals as well as catering offerings, curated sauces and rubs, in addition to an assortment of homemade crafted deli meats.

Opening Hours: 12.00 PM to 12.00 AM

UAE: @ThePit.ae - Facebook | Instagram | Snapchat |TikTok

Jordan: @ThePitJo - Facebook | Instagram

Iraq: @ThePit.Iq - Facebook | Instagram