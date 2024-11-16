Muharraq, Bahrain : Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), announced that The Pearl Lounge at Bahrain International Airport has been recognized with the prestigious APEX WORLD CLASS™ by YATES+ award for 2025. This recognition places The Pearl Lounge among an elite group of only four airport lounges worldwide to receive this award in the inaugural year of the lounge category. This announcement was made on the second day of the Bahrain International Airshow, held under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, from November 13th-15th, 2024.

The APEX WORLD CLASS™ by YATES+ award program, now in its fourth year, celebrates the highest standards of airline and airport lounge excellence, focusing on key aspects of the modern traveler experience. The rigorous selection process involves a comprehensive audit by YATES+ (Yates and Partners), a leading guest experience consultancy; peer review by Associate Professor Dr. Maxwell Winchester of Victoria University and Copenhagen Business School; and a thorough evaluation of Net Promoter Scores (NPS) and customer reviews.

Bahrain Airport Company Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Yousif AlBinfalah commented on this milestone, " This prestigious recognition by APEX WORLD CLASS is a testament to our dedication to providing an exceptional guest experience at The Pearl Lounge. It reflects the passion and hard work of our team, who strive every day to create a truly world-class environment for our travelers, reflecting our key to success, which is deeply rooted in our commitment to creating remarkable and unforgettable experiences for every visitor.”

The Pearl Lounge’s achievement underscores BAC’s commitment to delivering a superior guest experience focused on safety and well-being, sustainability, and exceptional food and beverage offerings. The APEX WORLD CLASS™ by YATES+ designation signifies that The Pearl Lounge provides an elevated experience across nineteen critical attributes, transforming the way travelers experience comfort and service in airports.

About Bahrain Airport Company (BAC)

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) is the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), the gateway that connects the Kingdom with the world. Tasked with developing the airport’s infrastructure, facilities, and commercial offerings, BAC has transformed BIA into the most modern boutique airport in the Gulf. With a strong focus on innovation, efficiency, and culture, BAC’s goal is to ensure that BIA stands out as a best-in-class airport that reflects the Kingdom’s distinct character and strengthens its position as a financial, cultural, and aviation center in the region. Since assuming the responsibility of managing and operating the airport in 2010, BAC has cemented BIA’s reputation as an attractive hub for airlines and passengers.