The Saudi British Bank (SABB) sponsored the Global Entrepreneurship Congress (GEC), which was held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Council for Economic and Development Affairs, and organized by the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, Monsha'at, from March 27 to 30, at King Abdulaziz International Convention Center and the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Riyadh.

During the opening ceremony, His Excellency the Minister of Commerce, Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, honored SABB in recognition of its contributions to the success of the congress under the slogan “We Reinvent, We Renew”. As well as the exhibition and the workshops, which include a group of entrepreneurs, investors, experts and decision-makers from different parts of the world, to discuss sustainable solutions and build a unified global system of entrepreneurship. In cooperation with the Global Network for Entrepreneurship (GEN).

On this occasion, Mr. Majed Najm, Deputy Managing Director of Corporate and Institutional Banking at SABB, commented: “We are proud to sponsor this major global conference that is truly transformative in the field of entrepreneurship to a brighter future, especially since this congress bears witness to the Kingdom’s achievements in the field of entrepreneurship, by providing the ideal environment for new businesses, and its success in facing the economic challenges imposed by the pandemic.”

He added: "We consider our participation in this congress as an extension of our strategic partnership with the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises in order to support the small and medium enterprise sector, as one of the most important drivers of economic growth. As well as striving to stimulate the economy, develop promising business sectors, and find solutions to achieve sustainable development in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.”

SABB is actively participating in numerous initiatives that support the growth and development of the entrepreneurial sector as well as small and medium-sized enterprises, offering a variety of customized banking, financing, and investment products and services.

