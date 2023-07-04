Dubai, United Arab Emirates: UAE-headquartered real estate development firm The Luxe Developers has officially launched its upscale twin-tower waterfront development located on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, during a star-studded event at Atlantis The Royal.

The project, valued at over AED1.5 billion, consists of 206 units and will stretch over 18 storeys and include one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments, six penthouses, and two exclusive sky villas, which will enjoy access to private pools as well as indoor and outdoor entertaining areas with unobstructed views across the Arabian Gulf.

Guests at the event included Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi and Dr Aman Puri, Counsel General of India.

-Ends-

For more information, please visit www.theluxedevelopers.ae.

About The Luxe Developers

The Luxe Developers is a leading real estate development firm specialising in crafting extraordinary spaces with opulent interiors.

At The Luxe Developers, the company believes that exceptional living spaces can inspire and transform lives and are passionate about creating architectural marvels that redefine the concept of luxury and provide an unmatched living experience with a commitment to excellence and attention to detail that ensures every project the company undertakes sets a new standard in urban living.

From incredible attention to detail and sourcing the finest materials to seeking out the world's most skilled artisans and handpicking the best-in-class architects and designers, the company’s vision is to deliver spaces that elevate the human experience with the belief that extraordinary quality and luxury craftsmanship elevates every living moment.

The Luxe Developers aims to bring a sense of individualism to every project and build structures that turn into the landmarks of tomorrow.

Media contact:

JAMES LAKIE

General Manager

E-mail : james.lakie@shamalcomms.com