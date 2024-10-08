Oceano is home to the most expensive residences in RAK, The Celest and The Stellar, priced at over AED 90 million each

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Luxe Developers, a UAE-based real estate development firm, has appointed China State Construction Engineering Corporation (Middle East) (L.L.C) as its main contractor for the company’s AED1.5 billion Oceano development located on Al Marjan Island.

The company, which has its headquarters in Beijing, is the largest construction company in the world by revenue, and will be responsible for main works construction, completion and maintenance for the project. All enabling works, including shoring, piling and excavation, have been completed by S.S. Lootah Foundations.

Commenting on the appointment, Shubam Aggarwal, Chairman and Co-owner of The Luxe Developers, said: China State Construction is firmly established, has a solid reputation, combined with a wealth of experience working on prestigious projects in the UAE, the wider Middle East region, and globally. Their expertise will be invaluable in delivering our vision of Oceano and ensuring it meets the criteria of our overseas and local ultra-high-net-worth clientele.

Tian Sanchuan, President of China State Construction Engineering Corporation (Middle East) (L.L.C), said: “We are honoured to be appointed as the main contractor for The Luxe Developers' Oceano project. This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering excellence and innovation in every endeavour. We look forward to leveraging our extensive experience and expertise to bring this visionary development to life, ensuring it meets the highest standards for our distinguished client “The Luxe Developers”.

Oceano, due for completion in 2026, comprises 206 units over 18 storeys and includes one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments, six penthouses, and the two exclusive sky villas.

The development is located on a unique corner plot on Al Marjan Island and spreads across a built-up area (BUA) of 79,000 sqm. It will feature an infinity pool with Arabian Sea views connecting the twin tower development, cutting-edge fitness facilities featuring gyms and yoga studios, and rejuvenating spa services.

The development features a range of distinctive design attributes, such as free-flowing glass facades and minimalist frames. Each floor rotates on different planes, ensuring every resident enjoys a unique and uninterrupted panoramic view of the Arabian Gulf.

Siddharta Banerji, Managing Director and Co-owner of The Luxe Developers said: “At The Luxe Developers, we are dedicated to building unique homes that create extraordinary living experiences that inspire and elevate. Every project we undertake underscores our commitment and dedication to craftsmanship and attention to detail while pushing the boundaries of design. Our vision is to redefine the standards of exclusivity and transform spaces into architectural landmarks that stand the test of time.”

About The Luxe Developers

The Luxe Developers is a leading real estate development firm specialising in crafting extraordinary spaces with opulent interiors.

At The Luxe Developers, the company believes that exceptional living spaces can inspire and transform lives and are passionate about creating architectural marvels that redefine the concept of luxury and provide an unmatched living experience with a commitment to excellence and attention to detail that ensures every project the company undertakes sets a new standard in urban living.

From incredible attention to detail and sourcing the finest materials to seeking out the world's most skilled artisans and handpicking the best-in-class architects and designers, the company’s vision is to deliver spaces that elevate the human experience with the belief that extraordinary quality and luxury craftsmanship elevates every living moment.

The Luxe Developers aims to bring a sense of individualism to every project and build structures that turn into the landmarks of tomorrow.

