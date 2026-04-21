The Little Things (TLT), a Dubai-based pop-culture lifestyle brand curating premium collectibles, blind boxes, anime figures, and designer toys from globally celebrated franchises, is now open at Yas Mall, bringing its distinctive retail experience to the capital.

Building on its strong presence in Dubai — including its flagship location at Dubai Hills Mall, the Yas Mall store introduces a dynamic new space designed to engage hardcore collectors, enthusiasts, families, and casual shoppers alike.

The Yas Mall store has been thoughtfully designed to deliver a flagship-level experience, combining modern aesthetics with playful, immersive elements. Customers are invited to explore, discover, and connect with products in an environment that blends creativity, storytelling, and retail innovation. From visually striking displays to carefully curated product zones, every detail reflects the brand’s commitment to creating a shopping journey that is both engaging and memorable.

The store offers a wide and evolving selection of:

Designer toys and premium art collectibles

Limited-edition and exclusive releases

Blind box series and pop culture merchandise

Plushies and trinkets

Anime figures and statues

With a focus on quality, collectability, and user experiences, The Little Things continues to cater to a growing community of collectors while also appealing to customers seeking unique, nostalgic and meaningful gifts. The launch comes at a time when demand for collectibles and curated pop-culture retail is accelerating across the UAE, and Abu Dhabi’s diverse, experience-driven audience makes it a natural next step for the brand.

“Expanding into Abu Dhabi is an exciting milestone for us,” said Hassan Tamimi, Chief Executive Officer at The Little Things. “Yas Mall is one of the region’s leading retail destinations, and this opening allows us to connect with a broader audience while continuing to offer the creativity, curation, and immersive experiences that define the brand. Our fans and long-time customers have been asking for a branch in Abu Dhabi, and we are proud to finally answer that call.”

Having traditionally participated in Abu Dhabi’s annual Comic Con events, The Little Things’ new permanent store now provides collectors with year-round access to a wide range of exclusive and limited-edition items.

With multiple locations across Dubai, The Little Things continues to expand across the UAE and the wider GCC. The brand currently operates two branches in Saudi Arabia, has hosted pop-ups in Qatar, maintains a store in Uzbekistan, and will soon open its first European location in Latvia, reflecting its growing international footprint.

About The Little Things:

The Little Things stands as a vibrant cornerstone of pop-culture retail in the UAE and the Middle East. The store offers a unique selection of pop-culture merchandise that celebrates nostalgia and imagination. Staying true to its mantra, "Unlock Worlds You've Never Seen," The Little Things brings childhood fantasies to life, rekindling cherished memories for fans and collectors alike.

With a reputation for exclusivity and variety, The Little Things ensures every customer finds something special to ignite their passion. Its deep connection with the community extends beyond products, hosting events, fostering creativity, and collaborating with local talents. Whether you’re searching for rare finds or seeking to connect with fellow enthusiasts, The Little Things transforms shopping into an immersive journey of wonder and discovery.

Website: https://littlethingsme.com/

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