Kuwait: Kuwait International Bank (KIB) announced the launch of an instant digital credit card issuance service through its KIB Mobile app. This step reinforces the Bank’s commitment to innovative digital banking solutions that prioritize speed, convenience, and an enhanced customer experience.

The new service enables customers to instantly issue a credit card in a few simple steps using their account balance as cash collateral, offering a seamless banking experience without the need to visit a branch. It also supports the Bank’s efforts to strengthen its digital infrastructure and encourage customers to rely on electronic channels to complete their daily transactions efficiently and conveniently.

Commenting on the new service, Nawaf Al-Khrayef, Deputy General Manager of Retail Banking, said, “At KIB, we are committed to continuously developing innovative digital banking solutions that simplify the customer experience and meet evolving needs. The launch of instant digital credit card issuance through the KIB Mobile app is part of our strategy to reduce the need for branch visits and expand the use of digital channels by offering fast, secure, and user-friendly services that give customers greater flexibility in managing their finances with ease.”

He added: “We remain focused on delivering a seamless and differentiated banking experience through our digital platforms. This service improves efficiency and saves customers time and effort, aligning with their expectations and keeping pace with rapid developments in the banking sector.”

KIB also offers a dedicated service for “Black” segment customers, enabling them to connect directly with the bank through the app. Their relationship manager’s details are available within the app, allowing for quick access to support, prompt responses to inquiries, and efficient handling of their various banking needs daily.

It is worth noting that KIB continues to strengthen its digital ecosystem by launching innovative banking solutions that offer customers greater convenience and flexibility, reflecting its commitment to delivering an advanced banking experience that aligns with their lifestyle, in line with its main slogan, “Bank for Life.”

About KIB

Kuwait International Bank (KIB) is a bank that operates according to the Islamic Shari’ah, based in the State of Kuwait. Incorporated in 1973, and originally known as Kuwait Real Estate Bank, KIB made the transition to its current Islamic operating model in 2007. In 2018, KIB embarked on a new phase of its journey full of innovation and development. As part of its new strategic direction, the Bank focuses on offering a next-level customer experience under the slogan: “Bank for Life”.

Through a network of branches spread across the State of Kuwait, KIB offers a broad range of banking products and services, as well as innovative digital banking solutions in line with international best standards. As part of its duty towards the community, the Bank also encompasses a leading social responsibility program that aims at positively impacting all members of the community through a wide range of impactful initiatives and activities.

Today, KIB has taken concrete steps in implementing its new strategic objectives. The Bank has cemented its role as a key player in the local banking industry and has continued to maintain its strong financial performance; enabling it to be globally recognized for its strong credit rating and financial position.