Dubai, UAE: It's Official! The Guinness World Records has named The Storm Coaster the World’s Fastest Vertical-Launch Rollercoaster. That means each time you jump onboard The Storm Coaster, you’ll be able to boast to your friends that you’ve taken a ride on a record breaker. Talk about an amazing Instagram photo op!

Conveniently located within Dubai Hills Mall- city’s newest experiential retail destination with an unending list of one-of-a-kind experiences, The Storm Coaster should now be on top of your epic bucket list.

Structurally integrated with the building's exoskeleton diagrid, The Storm Coaster is a first-of-its-kind indoor coaster with a 697m-track comprising three trains, each with 12 riders, that can run simultaneously, providing an efficient guest experience and flow. Wrapping its way throughout the entire building, the coaster contains an exhilarating, utterly vertical launch powered by magnetic LSM motors, sending riders over 50m up into the building.

A representative from Emaar Entertainment Group said, “When we opened The Storm Coaster, we wanted to capture people's attention with an incredible experience the like of which had not been seen before – receiving a Guinness World Record is a huge endorsement of that. This truly is a unique, award-winning, attraction in the heart of one of Dubai’s newest malls – where else gives you the opportunity to boost your adrenaline like this while out shopping, dining, or taking in a movie? it is something you have to see to believe and another example of the innovation and development we champion at EEG.”

Shaddy Gaad, Senior Marketing Manager – Guinness World Records™ said: “Dubai has added another achievement to its long list of world-class attractions through Emaar’s new addition. At GWR, we have been documenting roller coaster records for decades, so the Fastest Vertical Launch Rollercoaster is an excellent addition for thrill-seekers. We congratulate Emaar for their Officially Amazing achievement and hope visitors will enjoy this recording-breaking experience.”

Whether you’re an avid thrill seeker or a family looking for a super fun experience, why not ride twice or even three times for a truly exhilarating experience? So, make a plan with your friends and family to #TakeOnTheStorm and make some record-breaking memories. For a wholesome experience, take the day to explore the plethora of exciting activities at Dubai Hills Mall, from dining to shopping and entertainment, all available at the snap of a finger.

What: The Storm Coaster Named as The World’s Fastest Vertical-Launch Rollercoaster

Where: Dubai Hill Malls

Price:

Standard Ticket Single Ride – 1 person: AED 65

Premium Ticket Double Rides- 1 person: AED 99

Supreme Ticket Three Rides – 1 person: AED 149

T&C’s: Minimum Height: 130cm

Booking: Become a record-breaker! BOOK NOW at https://entertainment.emaar.com/attraction/the-storm

About Emaar Entertainment

Emaar Entertainment (L.L.C) is a leading operator of exceptional experiences that bring delight, enrich lives and 'inspire joy' for all. Defined by pioneering attractions that are unique and transcend just entertainment or leisure, Emaar Entertainment focuses on delivering top quality entertainment led by unmatched industry expertise.

Emaar Entertainment today manages a world-class portfolio of attractions that delight millions of customers. Driving the entertainment and leisure operations at all mall developments under Emaar Malls Management (L.L.C), Emaar Entertainment is credited with developing and managing some of Dubai's most-visited leisure attractions.

At the Top, Burj Khalifa is a world class experience that takes guests on an thrilling ascent up the tallest free-standing structure in the world that houses the highest outdoor observation deck. Visitors are invited to ride the elevator to the 124th floor for breathtaking city vistas extending out to the Arabian Gulf. Special telescopes also show scenes of the city from different points in time, allowing guests to experience every stage of Dubai's history. Visitors can also travel higher to the 148th floor, the world's highest observation deck, for an additional cost. The destination can be accessed via the entrance located on the ground floor of The Dubai Mall.

At The Dubai Mall, Emaar Entertainment showcases KidZania®, Dubai Ice Rink, Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo and PlayDXB. Emaar Entertainment also developed and manages Reel Cinemas – The Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall, The Pointe, Rove Downtown and The Springs Souk, and the region's first dine-in cinema at Jebel Ali. Reel Cinemas is also expanding in the GCC, with the opening of new locations in the KSA and in Bahrain in 2021.

The latest additions to Emaar Entertainment's attractions are Adventure Park by Emaar, a state-of-the-art space for indoors thrilling activities; The Storm Coaster at Dubai Hills Mall, the world's unique and first-of-the-kind indoor coaster that is the building itself; Dig It at The Springs Souk, a children's play space based on a real-life construction site and KidZania at Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi. In addition to The Dubai Fountain Water Experiences, Zabeel E-Kart, Dubai Hills Park, Zabeel Sports District and Marassi Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, Bahrain.

Emaar Entertainment's portfolio has also Dubai Opera, the UAE's leading performance arts platform, and Sky Views Observatory at Address Sky View Hotel.

Customer-focused and committed to developing unparalleled leisure and entertainment choices, Emaar Entertainment is building its portfolio through strategic global alliances, joint ventures, franchisees, and licenses with premium brands in the UAE and across the MENA region.

