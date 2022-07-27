Dubai, United Arab Emirates

The Devmark Group has sold 70% of the total itinerary of The Paragon by IGO in less than four weeks.

The Group has also witnessed unprecedented demand for Catch Residences by IGO, thanks to a host of amenities unavailable in any other residential development in Dubai.

The Devmark Group, experts in real estate project sales and marketing, has been appointed as the exclusive master agent by Dubai-based Invest Group Overseas (IGO) to launch two of their latest developments enhancing Dubai’s real estate offering, The Paragon by IGO and Catch Residences by IGO.

According to the latest figures, The Paragon, centrally located in Business Bay, topped the 70% sales mark within just four weeks of going to market. Catch Residences, located in Jumeirah Village Circle, sold 70% of its itinerary in just 12 weeks following the launch in April. Both developments have already broken ground with handover for Catch Residences slated for Q4 2023 and The Paragon, Q1 2025.

Sean McCauley, the CEO of The Devmark Group, said, “Savvy investors are keen to secure property, even with a three to four-year completion timeline, for centrally located communities. Business Bay has seen prices increase by 17% in the last two years, with continued growth expected in the medium to long term. Investors are therefore keen to capitalise on products now and see the price appreciate throughout the build period and beyond."

“The Paragon and Catch Residences are two of the hottest developments on the market. Fundamental to this is the quality build and interiors, and a focus on the community through the introduction of a multitude of amenities, which has led to the development of a work, life, play ethos.”

A range of unique amenities is at the core of both developments. With prices starting from AED 825,000, The Paragon offers studios, two categories of one-bedroom apartments, including the executive configuration, plus two and three-bedroom units. Lifestyle amenities that set the development apart from other projects are the private residence cinema, a high-tech golf simulator, a squash court and a pet grooming salon.

Buyers will also have access to an outdoor resort-style swimming pool, an adults-only pool, a state-of-the-art gym and fitness centre, an open-air yoga deck and meditation zone, a café, a BBQ cove, and a poolside juice bar as well as co-working spaces with a private business centre.

Inside, the apartments have spacious rooms, private balconies with an indoor/outdoor flow, and a range of premium handpicked fixtures and fittings.

Residents at Catch Residences will enjoy the Miami-style sun deck and spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments starting from AED 695,000. Amenities include an adult pool with a waterfall feature, a separate kids pool, a game zone with table tennis, foosball, and a social area. Residents will also have access to a gym, juice station, BBQ, and a multipurpose community room for community events and parties.

Richard Aybar, Managing Director, The Devmark Group, said, “We are delighted to work with IGO on two of the most exciting developments in Dubai. Both buildings offer excellent locations within their respective communities, and we have worked hard to provide the market with a compelling offering, competitive pricing and attractive payment plans."

“Our 360-degree developer solution and formulaic approach to real estate sales and marketing translated into hundreds of units sold on behalf of IGO within weeks of launch. It’s been a great success for our team.”

Further supporting the uptake of the off-plan developments, The Devmark Group developed a four-and-a-half-year payment plan which includes payments throughout the construction phase plus 18 months post-completion.

IGO, led by Dr Anas Kozbari, is developing and delivering an expanding list of premium properties, having established a market reputation for quality, excellence, and professionalism.

“Since we launched The Devmark Group in 2018, we have been privileged to work on some of Dubai’s most successful real estate schemes. Our team works incredibly hard behind the scenes to bring data-driven technology, proven sales strategies and in-house marketing to ensure each project we take on is a sell-out success. Because we are so developer-centric, our clients become our partners in business which is the best way to build relationships,” concluded Aybar.

-Ends-

For more information, please visit www.theparagonbyigo.com or www.catchresidences.com