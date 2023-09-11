AMC Cinemas takes pride in being the first cinema operator to open a cinema in Saudi Arabia in the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh.

AMC has been committed to developing the cinema industry in KSA by offering the best cinematic experiences to our guests.

We would like to announce that the closure of AMC cinema auditorium in KAFD has been confirmed as of September 16, 2023. This decision is in accordance with the expiration of the venue's contractual agreement.

AMC Cinemas now operates 84 screens across nine cities in the Kingdom and continuing its expansion strategy to reach 50 cinemas by 2030, with 20 planned to be part of the upcoming entertainment destinations developed by Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN).

SEVEN, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), established to serve as the investment and development arm for the entertainment sector, has acquired AMC's equity stake in the cinema business in the Kingdom. This acquisition will provide momentum to SEVEN's ambitious plans to develop 21 integrated entertainment destinations that will transform the Kingdom's entertainment sector and deliver world-class experiences.