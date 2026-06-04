The Board of Directors of the Thamer Fund for Educational Solidarity at Ajman University held a meeting dedicated to reviewing the Fund’s journey and achievements, and discussing ways to enhance the sustainability of its resources and expand its impact in supporting students, thereby reinforcing its role in enabling students to continue their educational journey and strengthening the values of social solidarity and investment in education.

The meeting was chaired by His Excellency Abdullah Hamid Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Fund’s Board of Directors, in the presence of His Excellency Ali Al Aasi, His Excellency Dr. Abdulhaq Basheer Al Nuaimi, and Ms. Laila Mohammed Darwish Al Halabi.

The meeting provided a comprehensive review of the Fund’s journey since its relaunch in 2013, where attendees emphasized the important role it plays in providing educational support to students facing financial challenges, enabling them to continue their education and achieve their academic and professional aspirations, reflecting Ajman University’s humanitarian mission and social responsibility in providing educational opportunities for deserving students.

The meeting also reviewed the impact achieved by the Fund since its relaunch, as the total donations and contributions received amounted to more than AED 62,768,000, benefiting approximately 5,690 student cases. This, in turn, contributed to supporting their academic stability and enabling them to continue their educational journey.

The Council also noted the initiative launched by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, which involves allocating a granted plot of land to the Fund as a charitable endowment, with its returns dedicated to supporting eligible students. This initiative aims to enhance the sustainability of the Fund’s resources and expand its social impact.

Board members were also briefed on the initial phases of implementing the charitable project, supported by His Excellency Marwan Al Rostamani and overseen by the Needy Families Committee in Umm Al Quwain, affiliated with the Dar Al Ber Society, as one of the entities supporting the project. The project aims to develop the Fund’s resources and enhance its capacity to meet the needs of eligible students.

In conclusion, the Board members affirmed that the Thamer Fund for Educational Solidarity represents a leading model of institutional humanitarian work. The Fund embodies the integration of efforts between Ajman University, supporting entities, and donors to foster a culture of giving and promote the sustainability of education, thereby contributing to the empowerment of future generations and supporting community development.