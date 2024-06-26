Manama: In a move to bolster the growth of the Islamic finance sector in Algeria, the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) has entered into a strategic partnership with INSAG Business School, an esteemed institution in Algeria, and Financia Business School, a renowned French business school in Islamic finance.

The three institutions signed the landmark agreement in an official ceremony held in Algiers, Algeria, attended by the Ambassador Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, His Excellency Mr. Ali Jassem Ahmed Al Aradi, and a number of stakeholders and leaders from the Algerian financial industry.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Ahmed Al-Shaikh, CEO of The BIBF, and Mr. Nassim Lounes, CEO of INSAG Business School, and Mr. Alfonso Lopez de Castro, President of Financia Business School.

Through this partnership, the BIBF will be launching its flagship programme “Advanced Diploma in Islamic Finance” (ADIF) in Algeria, to provide Algerian professionals and exceptional students with the opportunity to obtain a world-class qualification in the rapidly growing field of Islamic finance.

On this occasion, Dr. Ahmed Al-Shaikh, CEO of the BIBF stated, "We are thrilled to be partnering with INSAG Business School and the department of Islamic finance of Financia Business School leaded by Kader Merbouh to bring the BIBF's expertise in Islamic finance education to Algeria. He added, "This collaboration will not only enhance the skills and knowledge of Algerian finance professionals but also contribute to the overall development of the Islamic finance industry in the country through other various professional programmes and courses.”

On his part, Mr. Nassim Lounes, CEO of INSAG Business School said, "This agreement strengthens the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Algeria and Bahrain, two nations committed to fostering economic and educational collaboration.” He also added, “We are excited to work with the BIBF and the department of Islamic finance of Financia Business School to deliver a transformative educational experience for Algerian finance professionals."

Kader Merbouh Head of this double degree specialised in Islamic finance in Algeria said “ADIF and Executive MBA Islamic Finance INSAG/Financia Business School. We are proud to be part of this ambitious endeavour to advance Islamic finance education in Algeria, by combining our expertise with the BIBF and INSAG Business School, we are confident that we can provide a truly exceptional learning experience for the next generation of Islamic finance leaders in the region."

This partnership underscores the commitment of The BIBF, INSAG Business School, and Financia Business School to drive the growth and development of the Islamic finance sector in Algeria and the broader region.

