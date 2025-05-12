Capital Bank has announced the launch of its new Premier Savings Account, offering customers competitive annual returns of up to 4%, paid out monthly. The account is designed to strike the perfect balance between saving and liquidity.

As one of the most notable new savings solutions in the Jordanian market, this product reflects Capital Bank’s commitment to developing innovative financial offerings that meet evolving customer needs, delivering exceptional benefits in a trusted and flexible banking environment.

The interest rate on the “Premier” Savings Account, whether in Jordanian Dinars or US Dollars, is determined based on the number of debit transactions made on the account during the month. If the account has between zero and two debit transactions in a month, the customer earns an annual interest rate of 4% on JOD accounts and 2% on USD accounts. If more than two debit transactions are made during the month, the interest rate drops to 0% for both currencies. Customers must maintain a minimum average monthly balance of JOD 10,000 or USD 10,000 to be eligible for the monthly interest.

Commenting on the launch, Nadeem Khitan, Chief Consumer Banking Officer at Capital Bank, said, “At Capital Bank, we’re focused on offering advanced banking solutions that align with our customers' goals and daily financial needs. The Premier Savings Account is another step toward empowering smart saving, offering attractive returns without compromising access to funds.”

Khitan also highlighted that the Premier Account supports Capital Bank’s broader strategy of promoting a savings culture through carefully tailored financial products that reflect today’s dynamic lifestyles. It’s an ideal choice for individuals seeking secure and growing returns on their savings.

About Capital Bank Group

Capital Bank Group is recognized as a leading financial institution in both the Jordanian and regional markets with total assets of JOD 8.2 billion and a total equity of approximately JOD 756.5 million.

The Group encompasses Capital Bank of Jordan, which has evolved since its establishment in 1995 into one of Jordan's premier financial institutions. It offers a comprehensive range of commercial and investment banking services, tailored to meet the diverse needs of both retail and corporate clients.

In 2005, Capital Bank of Jordan acquired a majority stake (61.85%) in the National Bank of Iraq (NBI). This strategic acquisition enabled NBI to expand its product and service offerings, strengthen its market position, enhance financial inclusion, support export activities, and provide a broad array of services to businesses operating in Iraq. Continuing its expansion strategy, NBI opened its first branch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2023, offering financial and trade services to its corporate clients.

Capital Investments, a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital Bank established in 2006, has emerged as a regional leader in the investment banking sector. It provides comprehensive services including asset management, brokerage, and corporate financial advisory. The company caters to a diverse base of clientele, including major corporations, government entities, and high-net-worth individuals, through its offices in Jordan and the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) in the United Arab Emirates.

Pursuing its ambitious growth strategy, Capital Bank Group acquired Bank Audi’s operations in Jordan and Iraq in 2021. This was followed by the acquisition of Société Générale Bank in Jordan in 2022, further solidifying its competitive position in the Jordanian banking sector. In early 2022, Capital Bank launched Blink, a digital bank aimed at redefining banking for retail customers.

In 2022, Capital Bank strengthened its capital base by issuing a USD 100 million Tier 1 perpetual bond—the first of its kind for a Jordanian bank in the local market, listed on NASDAQ Dubai. Additionally, Capital Bank raised its capital by issuing new shares to the Public Investment Fund (PIF), one of the largest sovereign funds globally, as a strategic investor. With a 23.97% stake, this capital raise enabled the Group to continue executing its expansion strategy and its commitment to continue introducing innovative products and services that benefit both clients and shareholders.

Commemorating its commitment to excellence in 2024, customer-centric practices, innovation, and excellence in digital banking services, Capital Bank of Jordan received the “Best Digital Bank” award in Jordan from Euromoney magazine and the “Best Mobile Banking App in Jordan” award from International Business Magazine.