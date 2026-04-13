Abu Dhabi: The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, an affiliate of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, in partnership with Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has launched a community initiative to activate a volunteer network to deliver guided tours across key cultural landmarks in Abu Dhabi, empowering community members to create a lasting social impact.

As part of the initiative, 280 volunteers dedicated 2,240 hours to guide international visitors impacted by disruptions and delays to their travel plans, around key cultural locations in Saadiyat Island, namely Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, and Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi. Their efforts created memorable experiences, fostered a welcoming environment, and showcased the Authority's commitment to values of compassion and community cohesion.

Her Excellency Maysa Al Nuwais, Executive Director of the Community Engagement and Volunteering Sector at the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an in Abu Dhabi, said: “This initiative underscores our commitment to ensuring that every member of the community, including international visitors feels supported. Thanks to the dedication of our volunteers and the collaboration of our partners, we created meaningful experiences that foster social cohesion, and nurture a culture of compassion, solidarity, and giving. This effort embodies Abu Dhabi’s true values of generosity, hospitality, and inclusivity, while exemplifying The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an’s mission to empower, unite, and inspire the community.”

His Excellency Saeed Ali Al Fazari, Executive Director, Strategic Affairs at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “This volunteering initiative reflects our collective efforts to promote community engagement, while fostering a culture of generosity. Welcoming and supporting international visitors, our volunteers have shared the values and identity that define the emirate. Through close collaboration with The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, we are demonstrating how culture and community can come together to create a positive and lasting impact, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s reputation for welcoming Emirati hospitality where visitors are genuinely cared for.”

Prospective volunteers can opt to dedicate their time to future initiatives by visiting Volunteer - The Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an.

About Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an

Established in 2019 by the Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi (DCD), The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an is the Abu Dhabi government’s official channel to receive social contributions, dedicated to uniting community efforts and fostering a culture of giving by collecting contributions, directing them towards social priorities, empowering social enterprises, and promoting volunteering to build a cohesive community.

The Authority supports projects that address social priorities in health, education, environment, infrastructure, and social services, aiming to nurture a collaborative and active community by connecting individuals and entities in the public, private, and civil society spheres to support their communities.

Contributions made to the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an are transparently deployed in full to social projects led by key partners meaning benefactors can maximise the impact their funds have in driving community engagement and providing access to essential resources, programmes, and funding for organisations across Abu Dhabi to achieve their Corporate Social Responsibility and sustainable development goals.