PHOTO
ABU DHABI: Space42 has confirmed that all Thuraya services and infrastructure remain fully intact. It added, "We continue with our mission, with no disruption to customers and partners."
"We continue with our mission, with no disruption to customers and partners," Space42 confirmed
PHOTO
ABU DHABI: Space42 has confirmed that all Thuraya services and infrastructure remain fully intact. It added, "We continue with our mission, with no disruption to customers and partners."
Article Source: Emirates News Agency (WAM)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.