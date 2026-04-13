Eurazeo, through its Capital team has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in Netco Group, a leading European provider of critical maintenance services for conveyor systems in vital industries, from Ardian, a global private investment firm with a major global presence.

Founded in Bordeaux in 1902 by the Perriez family, Netco has established itself as a European leader and international operator in the general maintenance and servicing of conveyor systems across a wide range of production sectors, including minerals, energy, recycling and waste, machinery, agri-food, metallurgy and pharmaceutical & chemicals.

The Group operates in critical industries where process continuity is essential, and where any conveyor failure may lead to substantial and irreversible production losses, making its services highly strategic for its clients.

Through this deal, Netco’s founders will make a significant reinvestment alongside Eurazeo, reflecting a shared ambition to accelerate the Group’s development and market positioning, said the company in a statement.

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary formalities and obtaining relevant regulatory approvals.

Led by Samuel and James Perriez, representing the fourth generation of the founding family, Netco has achieved global expansion through a combination of organic growth and an active acquisition strategy enabling the Group to establish a presence across four continents, said the statement.

It holds market leading positions in France, Spain and the Benelux region as well as growing positions in the UK and Portugal. It also operates a network of over 100+ service points worldwide.

As an integrated provider combining maintenance, distribution and PVC & PU belt-manufacturing, Netco is uniquely positioned to benefit from the growing outsourcing of maintenance services in Europe and beyond. Its markets remain resilient and fragmented, offering significant consolidation opportunities, it added.

As per the deal, Eurazeo and Netco’s management team will work together to continue the Group’s development, notably through a targeted M&A strategy.

Eurazeo will provide its experience in international expansion and operational investment, drawing on its presence in Europe, the US and China, and its experience in critical Business Services – will contribute its expertise in international expansion and operational improvement.

"We are proud to invest in Netco and are excited to work alongside Samuel and James Perriez in accelerating the company’s international expansion strategy by, leveraging our global footprint and operational capabilities," stated Edouard Guiguo, a Partner at Eurazeo, and Remi Viel, the Managing Director in the Capital Team at Eurazeo.

"This transaction reflects Eurazeo’s disciplined approach to building a portfolio of globally scalable platforms in diversified sectors, including critical Business Services, where we have developed deep expertise and where Netco’s market leadership and network density are key differentiators," they added.

"Eurazeo is the perfect partner: It aligns with our values while fitting into the continuity of the Ardian cycle, providing the necessary support to achieve our Group’s growth ambitions," stated James Perriez, the CEO of Netco and Samuel Perriez, the President of Netco.

On the deal, top Ardian officials expressed delight at having supported Netco’s development over recent years and to see the Group enter a new phase of growth alongside Eurazeo.

"Netco has built a strong leading position in critical maintenance services across Europe, supported by a resilient business model. The group closed 20 acquisitions over our investment period, including a first one in the US," stated Alexis Lavaillote and Maxime Séquier, both Managing Directors of Expansion at Ardian.

"This transaction reflects the success of the strategy implemented under the exceptional leadership of Samuel and James Perriez," they added.

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