Registration is open for EWEC’s second Clean Energy Certificates auction of 2026

Abu Dhabi, UAE — EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), a leading company in the integrated planning, purchasing, supply, and system despatch services of water and electricity across the UAE, is calling on businesses to seize the opportunity to strategically decarbonise their operations by registering for its second Clean Energy Certificates (CECs) auction of 2026. The auction, scheduled for 30 April 2026, provides forward-thinking organisations with a highly sought-after, transparent mechanism to officially certify their electricity consumption as clean.

Since the launch of the regulatory policy by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) in 2021, the CEC programme has evolved into a vital commercial asset for companies committed to sustainable growth. As the Single Registrant and Auction Operator, EWEC provides entities across diverse sectors, including healthcare, digital infrastructure, retail, hospitality and heavy industry, with an unparalleled competitive advantage. Participating in the CEC auction enables business to tangibly reduce their Scope 2 emissions, future-proof their operations against evolving environmental expectations, and meet the rigorous ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) demands of modern consumers and investors.

Mohamed Almarzooqi, Chief Assets Officer said: “The CEC programme is a strategic commercial enabler for Abu Dhabi’s economic future. As we open the second 2026 auction, we are actively inviting businesses and organisations to move beyond sustainability commitments and into the era of verifiable climate leadership. By securing these certificates, organisations of all sizes can elevate their brand reputation while directly contributing to the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative. The consistent growth in participation across diverse sectors proves that the UAE is not just participating in the global energy transition, but leading it by providing the infrastructure necessary for a cleaner, more competitive economy.”

CECs are tradable digital certificates that serve as proof that the electricity consumed was generated from a clean energy resource, such as solar, wind or nuclear. Each certificate represents the environmental attributes of 1 megawatt-hour (MWh) of zero-emissions energy. Conforming to the International REC Standard (I-REC), these certificates ensure rigorous global best practices for tracking and verification, giving organisations the gold-standard credentials required for global corporate sustainability reporting.

Participation in the Q2 auction will remain open until 30 April 2026. The auction utilises a competitive “Pay as Bid” clearing mechanism, allowing participants to strategically bid for their clean energy allocation, with final results expected to be available by 7 May 2026.

Organisations ready to gain a sustainable competitive edge and demonstrate their verifiable environmental leadership are strongly encouraged to participate. Contact the EWEC Clean Energy Certificates team at CleanEnergyCertificates@ewec.ae or visit ewec.ae/CleanEnergyCertificates for further information.

About Emirates Water and Electricity Company

EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company) is the sole procurer and supplier of water and electricity in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. EWEC drives the planning, forecasting, purchasing, and system despatch services of water and electricity. EWEC fulfils these vital responsibilities through the short-term and long-term balancing of bulk supply and demand for distribution companies and authorities in Abu Dhabi and other Emirates. EWEC is supporting the government of Abu Dhabi and the government of the UAE by enabling the reduction of cost whilst also providing the increased security of supply that comes from a cleaner, larger, and more integrated system.

EWEC is mandated to implement strategic initiatives that will achieve the 60 per cent clean energy target outlined in the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy's (DoE) Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi, in addition to enabling the achievement of UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, UAE Energy Strategy by 2050, and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. EWEC is accelerating Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s energy transition by diversifying the country’s energy mix through developing and deploying renewable and clean energy as well as low-carbon intensive water desalination capacities. EWEC is part of ADQ, an active sovereign investor focusing on critical infrastructure and global supply chains. For more information, please visit www.ewec.ae.

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