Chestertons Global has expanded its international network into India through a strategic arrangement with BSE-listed Justo Realfintech Limited. Under the agreement, Justo has incorporated Chestertons India Private Limited as a wholly owned subsidiary that will operate exclusively under the Chestertons brand in the Indian market.

The entry into this new market extends the Chestertons network to more than 20 countries across EMEA, the Americas and Asia, and follows the approach that has driven the brand’s global growth: partnering with established, locally led advisory firms that operate under the Chestertons name while bringing deep knowledge of their home markets.

Chestertons India will be positioned in the premium and super-premium segments of the market, with planned activity spanning high-end residential sales, commercial leasing, cross-border investment advisory, capital markets services and hospitality. The operation will draw on Justo’s established Channel Partner network in India and Chestertons’ international advisory frameworks, enabling a faster route to market across these segments.

India’s real estate sector continues to record sustained growth across premium residential, commercial and cross-border investment segments, underpinned by rapid urbanisation, a maturing institutional investor base and increasing demand for globally benchmarked advisory services.

Mohamed Mussa, Managing Director, Chestertons Global, said:

“India is one of the most compelling real estate growth stories globally, and we have been looking closely at this market for some time. In Justo, we have found a partner with strong local credibility and a disciplined approach to advisory – exactly the kind of firm that thrives within the Chestertons network. Our model is built on working with established local partners who share our commitment to professional standards, and we continue to seek those partnerships in key growth markets.”

Pushpamitra Das, Chairman and Managing Director, Justo Realfintech Limited, said:

“Operating under the Chestertons brand gives us access to an established international network and globally recognised standards of advisory practice. It allows us to extend into the premium and institutional segments of the Indian market with credibility from day one. For developers, investors and property owners, the combination of Chestertons’ global reach and our local market knowledge creates a genuinely differentiated offering.”

Commercial operations are expected to commence in Q1 FY2027.

About Chestertons Global:

Chestertons Global is a network of leading international real estate companies. The firm sits within the wider Chestertons brand which was established in the UK in 1805. Chestertons Global is committed to its long-standing heritage of providing exceptional service to its clients across the globe. The firm has enjoyed a legacy of success and now has a strong global network in more than 20 countries. With a rich history of more than 200 years and a wealth of experience in global real estate, the business offers a comprehensive range of client services, from property sales and lettings to commercial services and investment advisory. In line with its founding principles, Chestertons Global actively supports charitable initiatives and community projects, reflecting its dedication to making a positive, long-term impact on the communities it serves through the Chestertons Foundation, a non-profit charitable organisation.

https://www.chestertons.com/

About Justo Realfintech Limited

Justo Realfintech Limited is a BSE-listed real estate advisory and technology firm operating across India’s residential market. Justo combines an extensive Channel Partner network with a technology-enabled advisory approach, serving developers and buyers across the mid-segment residential market.

Media Contact:

Hannah Burden

Director, Relevance International

hannahb@relevanceinternational.com