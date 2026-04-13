The Marketing + Media Alliance MENA (MMA MENA) has announced an extension of key deadlines for the SMARTIES MENA Awards 2026, the region's leading program recognizing marketing that drives real business impact through innovation, creativity, media, and technology.

In light of the evolving situation across the MENA region, the extension provides brands, agencies, media partners, and marketing leaders with additional time and flexibility to prepare and submit their most impactful work.

Updated Submission Deadlines:

On-Time Deadline: September 4, 2026

Extended Deadline: September 25, 2026

The eligibility period has also been expanded and now includes campaigns executed between November 2024 and July 2026, enabling a broader range of work to be recognized.

SMARTIES MENA continues to align with the global SMARTIES framework, celebrating marketing that drives growth, strengthens brand connections, and sets new benchmarks for effectiveness across the industry.

As part of the 2026 program, entries will be evaluated through a two-stage jury process, with a Qualifying Jury composed of senior industry experts across brands, agencies, and technology partners, followed by a Grand Jury of senior brand-side marketers, ensuring a balanced and industry-representative evaluation.

In addition to the regional program, submissions are also open for the SMARTIES KSA Awards 2026, offering further opportunities for recognition of Saudi Arabia-specific campaigns.

Linda Kender, Regional Director MMA MENA, commented:

"We recognize that this is a challenging and fast-moving time for many teams across the region. By extending the deadlines, we want to ensure the industry has the time and space to submit work that truly reflects the impact and innovation shaping marketing across MENA today."

With participation from leading regional and global brands, agencies, and technology partners, SMARTIES provides a platform for forward-thinking work to gain recognition not only regionally, but also through global benchmarks such as the MMA SMARTIES Business Impact Index, RECMA, and WARC rankings.

Entries are now open, and participants are encouraged to submit their most impactful campaigns and showcase their achievements on one of the industry's most prestigious stages.

Submit your entries here:

SMARTIES MENA: https://mmaglobal.com/smarties/awards/programs/mena

SMARTIES KSA: https://mmaglobal.com/smarties/awards/programs/ksa

About SMARTIES™

SMARTIES™is the prestigious global marketing awards program hosted by MMA, recognizing excellence in marketing effectiveness and innovation. The SMARTIES Awards celebrate campaigns that push creative boundaries while delivering measurable business impact. With programs spanning national, regional, and global markets, SMARTIES has become the industry's most respected benchmark for marketing that drives real growth.

About the Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA)

The Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA) is the global, non-profit community of Chief Marketing)ng Officers and senior marketing leaders advancing marketers’ ability to create value. Led by CMOs and supported by the entire ecosystem at the governance level — including brands, media, AdTech, MarTech, agencies, and consultancies — MMA develops evidence-based models, frameworks, and tools validated through multi-year, multi-million-dollar Think Tanks and Labs. Operating currently across four global think tanks -- Marketing Attribution (MATT), Marketing Org Strategy (MOSTT), AI Leadership (ALTT), Data & CX (DATT), and more to come – MMA tackles marketing’s most challenging unanswered questions and translates findings into applied practices that are guaranteed to increase enterprise value.

Headquartered in New York City, with operations in 16 countries across APAC, Europe, MEA, LATAM, and North America, MMA has more than 825 corporate members who gather at 62+ MMA conferences worldwide, and flagship gatherings in the U.S., including MMA’s POSSIBLE in Miami and MMA CMO & CEO Summit in Santa Barbara. Learn more at mmaglobal.com

The Marketing + Media Alliance includes the world’s most influential marketers and partners, including: AB InBev, Adobe, Ally Bank, Amazon, Apple, AT&T, Bank of America, BCG, Campbell’s, Canva, Colgate-Palmolive, CVS Health, Delta, Diageo, Discord, Discover, Disney, Eli Lilly, E-Trade, EY, Ford, General Motors, Google, Hershey’s, Hilton, Home Depot, Interpublic Group, JP Morgan Chase, Kellanova, Kroger, LinkedIn, LiveRamp, L’Oréal, Major League Baseball, MarrioH, Mastercard, McDonald’s, Merck, Meta, Microsoj, Molson Coors, Na)onal Football League, NBCUniversal, Neklix, Pinterest, Progressive, Reddit, Roku, Salesforce, Samsung, Sephora, Snap, Target, The Trade Desk, T-Mobile, Tubi, Uber, Unilever, Visa, Walmart, X, Yahoo – and many more.