Thirty-eight million square-foot project promises new, low-density, live-connect-restore ecosystem

Located in Al Bahiya, the development blends connectivity, sustainability, and long-term investment appeal

Abu Dhabi: Leading luxury property developer Sobha Realty has announced its entry into Abu Dhabi with the unveiling of Sobha City, a master-planned community that reflects a deliberately quiet and serene approach to urban living in the UAE capital.

Marking the developer’s first large-scale residential development in Abu Dhabi, Sobha City represents a significant milestone rooted in a 50-year legacy of craftsmanship and a long-term commitment to shaping environments that prioritise wellbeing, design integrity, and enduring value. Long associated with refined, design-led communities across Dubai and Umm Al Quwain (UAQ), Sobha Realty’s move into the UAE capital aligns with Abu Dhabi’s continued evolution as a global destination defined by stability, cultural depth, and quality of life.

Set in Al Bahiya along the prime E10 and E12 corridor, close to Zayed International Airport and Yas Island, Sobha City unfolds as a low-density, nature-led Madinat designed around space, light, and movement. Spanning approximately 38 million square feet, with an initial phase of around 8 million sq. ft. of land area, the development is envisioned as a “city within a city” that will evolve into a fully integrated, self-sustained ecosystem. Designed for family-oriented living, the gated masterplan demonstrates a commitment to crafting complete communities, where everyday living is shaped by balancing privacy, connectivity, and wellbeing.

Designed with nature at its core, ~60% of the masterplan is dedicated to open and green spaces, with more than 50,000 trees, forest-inspired landscapes, and shaded walkways shaping a seamless sense of quiet continuity. An expansive wellness loop spanning over 18 km encourages a slower, more intentional pace of life, while pedestrian-first pathways reinforce a lifestyle centred on movement, health, and ease.

“Abu Dhabi holds a unique position as a city that balances cultural authenticity with forward-looking ambition, and our entry reflects a long-term belief in its evolution not just as a solid real estate market, but as a place where communities can grow with family-oriented intention,” said Ravi Menon, Chairman, Sobha Group. “Sobha City has been envisioned as a living environment that feels calm, enduring, and deeply connected to its surroundings, while being future-ready.”

A defining feature of Sobha City is its two-kilometre waterfront promenade and integrated marina destination, which brings together leisure, retail, and social spaces in a vibrant, yet considered, way. Schools, healthcare facilities, mosques, and an executive Par-3 golf course, masterfully designed by Greg Norman Golf Course Design. These are all thoughtfully embedded within the masterplan, ensuring essential elements of daily life remain within easy reach.

Drawing inspiration from Abu Dhabi’s coastal, natural landscapes, the City’s design reflects a contemporary interpretation of place where water, greenery, and architecture create an environment that feels both modern and rooted. The result is a ‘live-connect-restore’ ecosystem that is calm, refined, intuitively connected to its surroundings yet with future-ready infrastructure.

Sobha City will offer a diverse mix of residences, including waterfront apartments, estate and garden villas, and mansions catering to a wide spectrum of residents, from families seeking a sense of permanence to global investors looking for stability and long-term value.

Each residence will reflect Sobha Realty’s hallmark ‘The Art of Detail’, with high-quality finishes, open layouts, and technology-enabled living environments that prioritise comfort, functionality, and longevity. Globally recognised for its proprietary Backward Integration model, Sobha Realty maintains full control over design, engineering, and construction processes in an approach that has consistently delivered superior quality and above-market performance across its portfolio.

Mr Francis Alfred, Sobha Realty’s Managing Director, added: “As we expand our footprint into Abu Dhabi, Sobha City will be embodiment of our vertically integrated approach to development ensuring not only exceptional quality but also long-term resilience and value. This position us strongly within a market driven by sustained population growth, investor-friendly policies, and projected increased demand for integrated, lifestyle-oriented developments.”

The launch further strengthens Sobha Realty’s presence in the UAE, complementing its portfolio of developments across Dubai and Umm Al Quwain, including destinations such as Sobha Siniya Island and Downtown UAQ| Sobha Realty. Its entry into Abu Dhabi comes as the emirate reaffirms its commitment to economic diversification, infrastructure development, and a renewed focus on liveability and sustainability. The launch aligns with Abu Dhabi Vision 2030, which seeks to foster a knowledge-based economy supported by thoughtfully planned, high-quality communities.

As the UAE capital determines to evolve into a globally competitive hub, Sobha Realty’s entry with nature-led master community signals both confidence and commitment, positioning the developer at the forefront of the emirate’s next growth chapter.

About Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty is an international luxury developer committed to redefining the art of living through sustainable communities. Established in 1976 as an interior decoration firm in Oman by the visionary entrepreneur PNC Menon, the company has grown its presence with developments and investments in the UAE, Oman, and India. For five decades, Sobha Realty has been redefining the real estate value chain through ‘Backward Integration’ by leveraging its inherent in-house capabilities of design, development and construction. Today, the firm has developed into one of the most prominent and premium real estate developers in the UAE and aims to become a global real estate developer with its essence, ‘The Art of Detail,’ remaining deeply embedded in the organisation’s DNA. With a proven track record of delivering projects ahead of schedule, the company has 16 masterplans across the UAE and is continually expanding its presence in the city with numerous other prominent projects. The flagship community of Sobha Hartland is a thriving community that is home to 11,000-plus residents, while Sobha Siniya Island, the developer’s first island project, features luxury villas, mansions, and resorts in a serene island setting.*