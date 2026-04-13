Velora, a leading Abu Dhabi-born aviation services provider, has become the first ground handling company to achieve one of the highest customer experience certifications verified by the British Standards Institution (BSI), recording a score of 99.63% for performance delivered throughout 2025.

The ICXS2024 Standard, developed by the International Customer Experience Institute (ICXI), provides a structured framework for embedding measurable customer experience excellence across complex operational environments.

Certification through BSI confirms that Velora has met rigorous governance, process and performance requirements aligned with international best practice.

The assessment covered key operational touchpoints, including check-in, boarding, baggage handling coordination and customer assistance.

Ground handling remains one of the most demanding and essential components of the aviation ecosystem.

Achieving this certification reflects Velora’s operational discipline and its ability to align service delivery with measurable customer experience standards at scale.

The milestone further reinforces the strength of Velora’s operating model and its position as a trusted, operations-led aviation partner, delivering consistent, high-quality service across complex and safety-critical airport environments.

It also marks a globally recognised benchmark for customer experience management and service consistency.

Jubran AlBreiki, Chief Executive Officer of Velora, said: “Achieving this certification with a score of 99.63% is a testament to the professionalism, discipline, and dedication of our people. It reflects the strength of our operating model and our commitment to delivering consistent, high-quality service across all touchpoints. As we continue to evolve, our focus remains on building a future-ready aviation services platform that combines operational excellence with customer experience leadership and innovation, while supporting Abu Dhabi’s status as a leading global hub for travel, trade and business.”

Robert Keay, Chairman of the International Customer Experience Institute, commented: “Velora’s achievement represents a landmark moment for the global aviation ground handling sector. Becoming the first organisation worldwide to achieve ICXS2024 certification through BSI demonstrates a clear, measurable commitment to structured customer experience excellence within one of the most operationally demanding environments in aviation. This is a significant and well-deserved accomplishment.”

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