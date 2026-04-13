The small and medium‑sized enterprises (SMEs) across the Gulf region showed strong resilience through the first quarter, sustaining high levels of company formation and restructuring even as March brought renewed disruption linked to the regional tensions, according to Sovereign PPG Corporate Services, the region’s leading business formation and corporate services provider.

Across the quarter, new figures from Sovereign PPG Corporate Services show that almost one in three (32.7%) of all new leads were SME‑related, confirming steady appetite for market entry and structural planning across the region.

March data shows that SME enquiry levels remained broadly in line with earlier months, with 27.7% of leads relating to SMEs.

Of these March enquiries, 73.8% were for mainland LLC structures and 26.2% for Free Zone companies – closely mirroring the quarterly averages of 73% and 27%. This consistency highlights that SMEs are maintaining course, signalling confidence in the region’s regulatory framework and long-term business environment despite short-term disruption.

The key jurisdictions consistently attracting SME interest were primarily UAE‑focused and, in order of demand, included DIFC, RAK ICC, DMCC, Jafza, DWTC, ADGM, Kizad and Meydan.

The figures point to a continuing shift toward long‑term GCC‑based operations and deeper market commitment, underscoring the determination of smaller businesses to move forward despite geopolitical headwinds.

Sustained confidence despite March headwinds

While March was marked by transport and trade disruption, Sovereign PPG’s data shows SME momentum remained steady. Early‑stage Free Zone enquiries eased briefly but committed investors and owners continued to progress with setups and renewals.

"This quarter’s figures confirm the staying power of the region’s SME ecosystem," said Jade Wong, the Senior Sales Manager for Middle East at Sovereign PPG Corporate Services.

"Even when conditions tightened in March, clients didn’t pull back, they focused on getting structures right, securing licences, and positioning for recovery," she noted.

Across GCC jurisdictions, reduced setup and renewal costs, simplified processes, and improved banking and compliance access have supported SME confidence and continuity.

"These reforms and incentives are helping turn uncertainty into opportunity," stated Wong. "Lower entry costs and clearer regulatory frameworks have given owners a reason to proceed now rather than postpone, helping maintain activity through the quarter," she added.

Regional spread and sector focus

SME demand in Q1 was split between UAE‑based clients (23%) and a highly international pool spanning the UK, US, and wider GCC. By market, Dubai and Qatar accounted for roughly 60% of all SME enquiries, with Abu Dhabi and other GCC states making up the balance, showing a broad, region‑wide expansion trend.

The pipeline remains heavily weighted toward lean, service‑driven businesses, concentrated in technology, IT, consulting, and trading, where founders value speed, efficiency, and structural flexibility.

For many smaller firms, resilience means tightening governance, streamlining costs, and building transparent operating frameworks suited to current conditions.

“What stands out this quarter is the quality of decision‑making,” explained Wong. “SMEs are acting on data: reinforcing compliance where it matters, keeping overheads lean, and structuring for growth once conditions normalise,” she added

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

