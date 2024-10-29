ATRC equipped 22 schools with ImagiCharm, targeting 40 teachers and 1,000 students to learn Python for the academic year 2024-25

It also delivered a gamified coding activity called Hour of Code to 1,000 students in grades 6 to 12 in 10 public and private schools

Such initiatives reinforce Abu Dhabi’s focus on coding over the years with the UAE Codes campaign, which has become the International Day of Coding for the first year

Abu Dhabi-UAE – As the world celebrate the inaugural International Day of Coding, the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), Abu Dhabi’s overarching entity mandated to shape an advanced technology research and development ecosystem and foster talent, announced that it has launched two initiatives to promote coding within Abu Dhabi’s schools.

To sustain long-term outcomes in the educational landscape, ATRC has been conducting training sessions with teachers. These sessions empower Abu Dhabi schools by providing them with cutting-edge tools and innovative activities to enrich students’ learning experience. One such tool is ImagiCharm, a wearable device designed to introduce coding and creativity to young users. ATRC equipped 22 schools with ImagiCharm, training 40 teachers and targeting 1,000 students to learn Python for the academic year 2024-25, with the potential to expand this reach to 3,000 students.

ATRC is also delivering a gamified coding activity in 10 public and private schools across Abu Dhabi and Dubai called Hour of Code. The activity uses the popular video game Minecraft to equip over 1,000 students in grades 6 to 12 with coding skills in Python coding language. The activity encompasses training of more than 15 UAE teachers to employ innovative teaching methodologies, aligning with the global latest trends in education.

These projects aim to introduce students to STEM subjects in an engaging and interactive manner, by offering hands-on activities and advanced educational resources.

In 2023, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, made a proposal to UNESCO to expand globally the UAE Codes campaign by celebrating International Day of Coding on Oct. 29, which was successfully approved. The date has long been dedicated to the UAE Codes campaign, organized by the UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications.

Shahab Issa Abu Shahab, Director General of ATRC, said: “The celebration of the International Day of Coding aligns seamlessly with our aspirations to help propel the UAE as a global hub for innovation and digital transformation. These initiatives reflect ATRC’s commitment to empowering educators and the next generation with essential coding skills. It also demonstrates our belief in a future workforce that will drive the UAE in the digital economy, and it exemplifies our leadership’s vision to reaching the highest educational standards, which are essential to have a strong and competitive knowledge-based economy.”

