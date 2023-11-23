His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), received His Excellency Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Police, to discuss the executive arrangements for the transfer of the tasks and powers of management of correctional and juvenile facilities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi from Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters (AD Police GHQ) to the Judicial Department with effect from 1 January 2024.

The meeting offered also the opportunity to examine the prospects for the strategic partnership between the ADJD and the AD Police GHQ, in implementation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, "may Allah protect him", to achieve leadership and excellence in all sectors, and in accordance with the direct directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to consolidate cooperation ties with strategic partners, to secure the desired integration and the continued development of the services system and its role in strengthening the competitive position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi on a global scale.

His Excellency Yousef Alabri praised the support provided by the wise leadership for the development of the judicial system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, pointing out that the ADJD is fully prepared both technically and administratively to complete the process of transferring management powers of the correctional and juvenile institutions in the Emirate, in cooperation and coordination with AD Police GHQ, relying in this respect on the digital transformation and modern technologies adopted in the system of government action, and which allow an easy exchange of data and information.

In addition, Alabri commended the integration efforts and close cooperation that prevail between the Judicial Department and Abu Dhabi Police, and their indisputable role in establishing a pioneering system for the achievement of criminal justice in the context of a distinguished judicial system that provides world-class services and efficiently performs its functions in protecting and preserving rights in society and consolidating the foundations of security and stability.