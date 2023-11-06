Dubai, UAE – TGP International, a global 360° agency for the hospitality and food retail industry, announces the launch of a new catering business, Mons Catering.

As the official catering partner of Expo City Dubai, the host venue of COP28 UAE, Mons Catering builds on TGP International’s long legacy of catering to world-renowned events. Based at Expo City Dubai and boasting direct access to the destination’s world-class restaurants, chefs, and event spaces, it offers extraordinary culinary experiences that elevate every occasion.

TGP International have worked alongside Michelin Star chefs and culinary professionals for over 20 years, providing events and catering solutions as one of their 360° services. Some of TGP International’s most notable achievements include handling all the events and catering at Expo 2020 Dubai, which saw the company cater to over 650 events, equating to over 20,000 covers.

TGP International has worked extensively in Saudi Arabia, which included delivering Forces of Nature, a dining experience in AlUla. Set between dramatic canyons, the pop-up concept served delicacies cooked over a molten lava stream heated to a staggering 1,350 degrees Celsius. The hospitality agency also executed The Incense Road at AlUla, another unique dining experience that told the story of the route that once connected AlUla’s ancient Arabian kingdoms with the greatest civilisations on earth.

In addition, TGP International was the catering partner for Red Sea Global’s 2022 Celebration of Women in film festival and GQ Men of the Year Awards in Riyadh, and recently developed the F&B and events strategy for Ithra, the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture.

In the UAE, TGP International orchestrated the catering for the popular Hai Ramadan activation at Expo City Dubai in 2023. Spanning a huge communal table experience that wound through the Mobility District, an iftar within the famous Surreal waterfall for 400 guests daily, food trucks and pop-up restaurants prepared by the best chefs in Dubai, delivering a unique Ramadan experience. They are also the team responsible for the launch of Harrods Bespoke Catering Services in London.

Providing an inhouse team of talented chefs, along with access to Assembly, PXB, Alkebulan, and Al Wasl Plaza Café and all the other world class F&B offerings found on site at Expo City Dubai, Mons Catering is able to develop bespoke menu offerings. Outside clients are invited to impress their guests by hosting events in any of the on-site restaurant venues. The catering service also provides an array of inspiring event spaces for hire across Expo City Dubai. This includes the bright, airy and picturesque top floors of Alkebulan overlooking the iconic Surreal fountain, or standalone event spaces such as the Oasis foodhall (with a private dining room, chefs counter and beautiful restaurant space), the third floor of the majestic Belgium Pavilion, and the restaurant and terrace of Café Milano.

Simon Wright, Founder & Chairman of TGP International, says: “TGP International leverages over two decades of extensive experience in catering for prestigious events, spanning the Middle East, the UK, and Europe. Drawing from this wealth of expertise, it was only a natural progression for us to establish a dedicated catering company.

The launch of Mons Catering represents a strategically significant milestone, offering our clientele the exceptional culinary artistry, top-tier service, and unmatched refinement that we are recognised for. We are delighted to be the official catering partner for Expo City Dubai, allowing us to cater at COP28, an event of monumental significance in the UAE's history. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to further enhance Expo City Dubai's reputation as the premier epicentre for F&B brands within the UAE. Our goal is to deliver unparalleled catering experiences to individuals, corporations, and events and become a prominent player in the culinary and events landscape.”

Hicham Hankir, Country Manager at Mons Catering, says: “Mons Catering launches with a mission to set a new standard of catering services in the Middle East. By selecting the finest chefs from across the globe, we aim to provide extraordinary bespoke menus that go above and beyond guest expectations catering to COP28 and many of Expo City Dubai’s events. Alongside our overarching vision of transforming Expo City Dubai into a world-class destination for lifestyle and culinary experiences, we are passionate about showcasing the UAE as a global hub for landmark events and iconic dining experiences.”

Consistently pushing the boundaries with its innovative ideas and recipes, Mons Catering is currently accepting bookings for its festive menu where you can experience something truly unique at Expo City Dubai. Book a company gathering in one of the unique event spaces, or for a once-in-a-lifetime experience dine within the Al Wasl Dome or at the Surreal fountains. Spanning delicate starters such as Truffle foie gras on raspberry macaroons, Robata grill stations serving lamb chop stocks, Angus sirloin steaks, Wagyu sliders and more juicy meats, and sweet pass-arounds like gluten-free chocolate and chia jam mini-Christmas cakes, the Mons Catering festive menu is an enhanced sharing-style dining experience that’s unique, bold and full of vibrant flavours.

For more information about Mons Catering, please visit: https://monscatering.com/. For enquiries, please fill in the contact form here: https://monscatering.com/contact/.

For catering bookings for COP28, please visit https://www.cop28.com/en/catering-portal-landing.

About Mons Catering:

Mons Catering is a world-class catering company that delivers exquisite dining experiences for every occasion. Driven by an ambition to set a new standard in catering services in the UAE and strengthen the nation’s status as a global hub for landmark events and iconic dining experiences, Mons Catering offers bespoke menus prepared by a team of the finest chefs from across the globe. Mons Catering takes pride in offering quality event catering solutions that can be adapted to suit every F&B requirement, whether it’s a grand, large-scale events, VIP weddings, conferences or intimate private gatherings.

As the official catering partner of Expo City Dubai, Mons Catering will cater to COP28 and major events taking place at Expo City Dubai.

Website: https://monscatering.com/

Enquiries: https://monscatering.com/contact/

About TGP International:

Built on expertise, innovation and passion, TGP International specialises in creating world-class consumer experiences, amazing food retail spaces, and prestigious F&B brands.

The global, 360° hospitality agency offers F&B master planning, market studies, advisory services, concept development, restaurant interior design, operational & asset management, and franchising & licensing opportunities.

Home to an award-winning team of interior designers, brand creators and industry specialists, TGP International was formed in London, UK, in 2002. In 2012, the brand expanded to open its first office in the Middle East in Dubai.

Having spent 21 years at the forefront of the hospitality industry, TGP International now boasts seven international offices. Bringing more than 300 years of collective team experience, the team has completed more than 700 design and concept projects, with clients in more than 15 different countries.

Responsible for the F&B master planning, concept creation, interior design, brand curation, F&B leasing, and F&B event activations at Expo City Dubai, the brand is committed to creating memorable and extraordinary experiences for every visitor as part of the longer-term F&B strategy, which is centred around sustainability, innovation, and world-class entertainment.

Aiming to transform Expo City Dubai into a world-class destination for lifestyle and culinary experiences, TGP International is focused on bringing more unique and innovative dining concepts to the UAE.

Website: tgpinternational.com.

