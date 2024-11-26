TG Developments has launched East Palm project in the Fifth Settlement in the Southern Investors area, over 12 acres.

Eng. Ashraf Tahoun, Chairman of TG Developments, said that East Palm project is the company's third project, comprises of residential, commercial, administrative, medical and hotel portion. The company also took into account the selection of success partners from the beginning of the project to provide a distinctive real estate product to the market, as it contracted with engineering consultant Mohamed Hafez (Hafez consultant) to design the project.

Tahoun added that TG Developments contracted with ACE Moharam-Bakhoum to supervise the implementation of the project, A Plus to operate the project, and East Palm project is scheduled to be delivered after 3 years.

He pointed out that the project includes a wide variety of residential unit spaces to meet customers' needs, as East Palm provides one-bedroom studio units with an area of 75 square meters, two-bedroom units starting from 105 square meters, three-bedroom units starting from 138 square meters, and four-bedroom units starting from 191 square meters, in addition to duplex units and ground floor with a garden, in addition to penthouse units on the last floor with a roof, and the prices of residential units start from 57,000 pounds per meter, and the units are delivered semi-finished.

He pointed out that the hotel built in the project is on an area of 2 acres, and the project also includes a building for hotel apartments, indicating that the company offers a competitive price for the hotel part starting from 85,000 pounds per meter.

He added that TG Developments is preparing to complete the contract with an international company to operate the hotel portion in the project, and the hotel management provides "Hospitality" service to all residents of the project, as it provides its services to customers such as cleaning the units, cooking, and others.

He pointed out that the project is located in a distinguished location on the most important main axes in the Fifth Settlement area, the fourth number from the southern ninety, and the third number from the Mohamed Naguib Axis.

The company's Chairman said that the company's history extends for about 20 years in the Egyptian market as a company specialized in contracting work, and in early 2024 the company's first launch in the field of real estate development was through Palm Capital project in Shorouk City.

The company succeeded in record time to complete 60% of the construction work on its first residential project, which extends over an area of 18 acres, including 24 residential buildings.

For his part, Mr. Mohamed Hassan, Head of Marketing at TG Developments, said that the company launched its second residential project, Palm Island, which is located in a distinguished location on the Suez Road in front of Madinaty and next to La Vista Sola and Hassan Allam and near the most important real estate, educational and medical projects in the region.

He added that both projects include a commercial project with multiple activities on their facade, and each of them has an entertainment license that can include cinemas, and the project includes areas designated for children.

Hassan hinted that the company owns a diverse land portfolio in East Cairo, the New Administrative Capital, and the North Coast, the company intends to launch a residential project that includes villas on an area of 22 acres as an expansion of Palm Island project on the Suez Road, after the completion of the East Palm project in the Fifth Settlement, noting that the company plans to launch two projects on the North Coast next summer in distinguished locations, and the company will announce the details later.

The head of the marketing sector at TG Developments confirmed that the company is interested in implementation and not extending delivery periods, in order to build bridges of trust with customers, and this comes based on its long experience in the field of contracting for many years.