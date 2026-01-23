On January 21st, Tesla has officially began delivering Cybertruck in the UAE. The first owners in the region received their new trucks during an exclusive event in Dubai, which gathered over 130 guests.

On this day, Tesla delivered over 60 Cybertruck vehicles to their owners. The event featured a tailored experience centered around the iconic truck, including a presentation of on-road and off-road accessories, an exclusive look at Cyberbeast trimotor technology, an interactive Cybertruck Smash panel game demonstrating the strength of the vehicle, and a live fire show.

Later in the evening, the first owners gathered for a synchronized Light Show involving all the first Cybertruck delivered, making it the biggest Tesla Cybertruck Light Show in the UAE.

Cybertruck Test-Drives Available Now

Starting today, Cybertruck test drives are available at Tesla locations across the UAE, free of charge. Booking available here: First Cybertruck Test Drives in the UAE

Tesla Locations in the UAE offering Cybertruck Test-Drives now:

Built for any planet. More performance than a sports car. Cyberpunk sensibility.

Cybertruck extraordinary futuristic design draws inspiration from cyberpunk aesthetics, notably showcased in the movies Blade Runner and The Spy Who Loved Me. Everything about Cybertruck exterior, from the angular edges of its exoskeleton to its material and features, distinguishes it from any other truck on the road.

The structural skin is made of Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless steel, protecting against dents, dings, and long-term corrosion. Bosting a massive cargo bed with nearly 1,700 L of lockable storage, featuring an electrified tonneau cover that self-locks to create a secure vault.

A powered front trunk, capable of carrying up to 200 kg, replaces the engine bay, offering more storage than conventional trucks.

The performance variant, Cyberbeast, accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.7 seconds. With steer-by-wire and rear-wheel steering, it delivers sports car-level handling and a tighter turning circle than most sedans. Cybertruck all-electric design opens a new class of strength, speed, and versatility. Its powerful drivetrain and low center of gravity provide extraordinary traction control and torque.

Cybertruck is engineered for extreme off-road performance, featuring four-wheel steering, steer-by-wire, instant torque, adaptive damping, adjustable air springs, and front/rear differential lockers. Its adaptive air suspension offers 406 mm of ground clearance, adjusting in milliseconds to handle sandy dunes or rocky outcrops. Off-Road Mode and Baja Mode provide advanced control, disabling traction systems for precision driving and optimizing suspension for high-speed desert or dirt-road adventures.

Contact:

Jad Saad

Regional Content and Communications Associate – GCC

E. jasaad@tesla.com

M. +971 50 817 3826