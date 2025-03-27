Dubai, UAE: TechBridge Distribution MEA, a leading technology distributor in the Middle East and Africa region, today announced its appointment as an authorized distributor for Honeywell's Enterprise Mobility, Print, and Scan Solutions portfolio. This strategic partnership will enhance the availability of advanced mobility, printing, and scanning devices and solutions across the MEA region, enabling businesses to optimize operations and drive digital transformation initiatives.

The distribution agreement covers Honeywell's comprehensive range of enterprise solutions, including rugged handheld computers, barcode scanners, mobile printers, and Android-based devices designed for demanding environments across such verticals as retail, logistics, healthcare, manufacturing, and field service industries. Additionally, it encompasses Honeywell's advanced print and scan solutions designed to streamline document management and improve operational efficiency.

"This appointment represents a significant milestone in TechBridge Distribution's growth strategy and reinforces our commitment to bringing innovative technology solutions to the MEA market," said Steve Lockie, Managing Director of TechBridge Distribution MEA. "Honeywell's industry-leading mobility, print and scan solutions perfectly complement our existing portfolio, allowing us to provide our channel partners with comprehensive end-to-end solutions that address the evolving needs of businesses in the digital economy."

Through this partnership, TechBridge Distribution will provide value-added services including technical support, product training, logistics management and after-sales service to ensure seamless deployment and maximum return on investment for customers implementing Honeywell mobility, print and scan solutions.

The collaboration arrives at a pivotal moment as organizations across the Middle East and Africa accelerate their digital transformation efforts to enhance operational efficiency, improve customer experiences, reduce costs, and maintain a competitive edge. With the combined support of Honeywell’s Solutions and TechBridge’s on ground support, MEA organizations will harness the power of three key megatrends: the growth of the connected workforce, the rise of automation and data analytics, and the shift toward sustainable solutions.

TechBridge Distribution MEA will leverage its extensive network of channel partners, system integrators, and value-added resellers across the region to expand the reach of Honeywell's mobility, print and scan solutions portfolio, with dedicated teams providing specialized support for key vertical markets.

About Honeywell

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world. Our business is aligned with three powerful megatrends – automation, the future of aviation and energy transition – underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge IoT platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations through our Aerospace Technologies, Industrial Automation, Building Automation and Energy and Sustainability Solutions business segments that help make the world smarter, safer, more secure and sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom

About TechBridge Distribution MEA



TechBridge Distribution MEA (www.mea.tbdistr.com) is a premier technology distributor and the leading Channel Value-Added Distributor (CVAD) for Mobility, Cybersecurity, Infrastructure, Virtualization, and Networking, with its regional headquarters based in Dubai, UAE. Serving key markets across the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Libya, Jordan and Africa, TechBridge partners with leading niche vendors to deliver an extensive portfolio of solutions, creating a technology ecosystem to cater to the unique needs of the market. What sets TechBridge MEA apart is its exceptional support, offering both channel and vendor partners, unmatched regional marketing expertise and support, streamlined logistics, financial services, and expert technical pre- and post-sales capabilities, delivering end-to-end solutions that empower end customers. Follow us on LinkedIn.



For more information, please reach out to TechBridge Distribution Press/Media contact –

Julie James - julie@kairoscollective.co