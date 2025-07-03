The new platform enables 7–10% cost savings, boosts contract compliance above 90%, and delivers real-time impact

Abu Dhabi, UAE – G42, the Abu Dhabi-based global technology group, has announced the release and implementation of a new cutting-edge procurement optimization tool developed by its portfolio company, Inception. The new AI-powered platform, (In)Business Procurement, will deliver results, reduce sourcing and contract cycles by up to 40%, enable faster decision-making, and set a new standard for efficiency.

As the first in Abu Dhabi to launch AI in enterprise procurement, and the first to adopt Inception’s solution, G42 is reshaping how organizations approach operational transformation. With modules for supplier discovery, autonomous sourcing, contract intelligence, and spend analytics, the tool functions as an agnostic AI hub, integrating seamlessly with existing systems and transforming procurement into a data-driven, agile function.

"With this solution, we’ve reduced our average turnaround time from three months to ten days," said Dr. Asif Ashraf, Vice President, Group Supply Chain at G42. "But, it’s not just about speed, it's about better risk management, improved supplier compliance, and enhanced visibility across our spend categories. The launch is a major leap in the world of Procurement, reflecting the UAE’s vision for implementing AI-native technologies within corporate operations."

Backed by leading large language models (LLMs) such as GPT-4o and Llama, the platform is expected to deliver 7–10% cost savings through AI-enabled sourcing, accelerates supplier discovery by a factor of three, ensures over 90% compliance in contract management, and provides procurement leaders with end-to-end visibility and real-time analytics. It enables proactive decision-making through embedded conversational AI, supplier scoring, contract search, multilingual support, and risk forecasting.

“This is just one of many AI-native enterprise solutions in our pipeline,” said Maria Sanchez, Senior Vice President, Delivery at Inception. “Our goal is to democratize AI across departments, not just automate, but intelligently augment workflows in a secure, sovereign cloud-native environment.”

The initiative reflects G42 and Inception’s shared commitment to turning AI from aspiration into infrastructure, as part of its ‘Intelligence Grid’ ambition, building smarter institutions, leaner operations, and faster-growing economies.

About G42

G42 is a technology holding group, a global leader in creating visionary artificial intelligence for a better tomorrow. Born in Abu Dhabi and operating worldwide, G42 champions AI as a powerful force for good across industries. From molecular biology to space exploration and everything in between, G42 realizes exponential possibilities, today. To know more visit www.g42.ai

About Inception

Inception, a G42 company, is the region’s leading innovator of AI-powered domain-specific as well as industry-agnostic products, built on a rich heritage of research and development. Within the G42 ecosystem, Inception functions as the core intelligence layer – transforming data and compute infrastructure into real-world, applied AI solutions.

Key domain-specific products include (In)Alpha, (In)Climate, (In)Health, and (In)Energy, each designed to empower organizations with AI-driven insights that enable efficiency and innovation. Inception’s (In)Business Suite is an industry-agnostic set of products that enhance different business functions such as procurement, productivity, customer experience, human capital, process management, and a generative AI solution for top executives.

Beyond its commercial endeavors, Inception is committed to creating positive societal impact. Believing that language should never be a barrier to innovation, it has developed three bi-lingual LLMs: JAIS (Arabic), NANDA (Hindi), and SHERKALA (Kazakh). Through QudraTech, an AI-capacity building program​ for talent upskilling and remote work for Emiratis, Inception actively supports the UAE’s ambition to become the world’s most AI-prepared nation.

For more information, please visit www.inceptionai.ai