BMW Group Middle East posts a 15.3% year-on-year increase in BMW overall sales

BMW M models soar with 31.6% growth

MINI records impressive 20% growth, driven by strong demand for the MINI Countryman and JCW models

BMW Motorrad posts nearly 20% growth year-on-year

Customer support services grow by 7%, reflecting customer loyalty and trust

Dubai, UAE - BMW Group Middle East has reported an exceptional performance in the first half of 2025, achieving a 15.3% increase in BMW sales compared to the same period in 2024. This growth underscores the continued strength of the brand in the region, driven by unwavering customer demand, importer excellence, and strategic investments across key markets.

The UAE remains the leading market in the Middle East, with strong contributions also coming from MINI, BMW M, and BMW Motorrad. The premium automotive brand witnessed remarkable momentum across its product portfolio particularly in high-performance models.

While BMW 7 Series remains the flagship in the BMW premium segment, the BMW X7 experienced a strong 18.6% increase in the first six months of the year. BMW M models gained significant traction, growing by 31.6% in the same period – in addition, and notably, M High-Performance models experienced exceptional growth of 46%, underscoring the region's strong appetite for high-performance driving experiences.

The BMW 5 Series also delivered a strong performance, recording a total 23.8% year-to-date increase as of June 2025 – solidifying its position as a key pillar in BMW’s premium sedan portfolio.

BMW Middle East achieved outstanding growth in corporate and special sales with an increase of 38.5% in the first half of the year compared to the same period from the previous year. The Corporate Sales Conference held in Oman in the 2nd quarter this year marked a significant milestone for the region, laying the groundwork and setting the foundation for continuous business growth.

MINI continued its upward trajectory, with 20% growth over the same period in 2024. The MINI Countryman emerged as the top-selling model with a 40% share, while the John Cooper Works (JCW) variant saw a surge in sales, rising by 63% and accounting for 14% of overall MINI sales.

BMW Motorrad experienced impressive retail sales, posting nearly 20% growth in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. This remarkable increase reflects the brand's strong appeal, the growing enthusiasm for motorcycle riding in the region, and a commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences.

The results are also a reflection of the BMW Group Middle East Retail Network development. The ongoing transformation to the new Corporate Identity “Retail.Next” introduces a customer-centric concept with an open, flexible environment designed to deliver personalized experiences across sales and service - all in one space surrounded by BMW and MINI products. This concept enables a seamless "phygital" journey, leveraging the best aspects of both the physical and digital worlds to exceed each customer's individual needs.

Customer Support remains a cornerstone of BMW’s success in the region. BMW Group Middle East recorded a 7% increase in Customer Support Services in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year. Moreover, 76% of BMW customers with vehicles aged up to 10 years are serviced within the authorized service network, which is a true testament to sustained customer loyalty and trust.

Through the ConnectedDrive platform, the BMW and MINI Proactive Care initiative, and the “Relax. We Care” program, BMW Group Middle East has strengthened the customer ownership experience. Additionally, with various digital customer touchpoints, BMW remains an industry leader in providing a convenient service journey and an excellent execution of aftersales services in the region.

Karim-Christian Haririan, Managing Director of BMW Group Middle East, commented:

“Despite regional uncertainties, we have continued to deliver excellence to our valued BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad customers. I’m especially proud of the surge in M sales in general and M High-Performance in particular, which confirms the strong emotional connection our customers have with the brand and especially with models like the M5 and the new M5 Touring. I extend my sincere appreciation to our importer network and partners for their dedication and to our customers for their trust. Together, we look forward to building on this success in the second half of 2025.”

END

The BMW Group

With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world’s leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial services. The BMW Group production network comprises over 30 production sites worldwide; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.

In 2024, the BMW Group sold over 2.45 million passenger vehicles and more than 210,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2024 was € 11.0 billion on revenues amounting to € 142.4 billion. As of 31 December 2024, the BMW Group had a workforce of 159,104 employees.

The economic success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. Sustainability is a key element of the BMW Group’s corporate strategy and covers all products from the supply chain and production to the end of their useful life.

